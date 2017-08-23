Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail on Monday by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, walked out of the Taloja prison near here on Wednesday morning after nine years in jail.He was driven out of the prison in a car at around 10.45am. A team of Military Police and Quick Response Team of the Army escorted Purohit out of the jail.Expressing happiness, Purohit’s wife Aparna said: “I am very happy and excited. I will company him to the Army’s Colaba unit.” Purohit was later scheduled to proceed to his family home in Pune.Speaking at a sessions court on Tuesday evening, Purohit had said he looked forward to re-joining the Army. "I want to wear my uniform. It is outermost layer of my skin. I am wedded to it. I am very happy to get back into the service of the best organisation in the country if not the world, the Indian Army," he told reporters after appearing before a special NIA judge SD Tekale.Purohit said he was looking forward to a home-cooked meal with his family. "I haven't sat down with my mother for nine years now…. I want to spend time with my sons too," he said."I have two families — the Army and my family which includes my wife, my two sons, sister and mother. I cannot wait to return to them," he had said.When asked if he blamed anyone, Purohit said he only blamed his destiny and no one else.Reposing his faith in the Army, he said it doesn’t matter to him what rank he is given. "I should carry the rank. The rank shouldn't carry me," he said. "As an Army man, I have been taught to have faith in myself, my commander and my command," he added.Purohit is expected to report to his command within 24 hours of his release on bail. He is a serving officer who worked for the Army's Military Intelligence unit.A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will continue hearing the case. Charges are yet to be framed in the case and trial yet to begin.