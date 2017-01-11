After 'Bapu' Went Missing from Rs 2000 Notes, ATM Offers One-side Blank Rs 500 Notes

Khargone: Days, after a bank offered Rs 2,000 notes not having Mahatma Gandhi's picture in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, an ATM in Khargone district, dispensed two 'one-side blank' currency of the new Rs 500 denomination.

Mohammedpur resident Gajendra Singh had on Tuesday reached local SBI branch and withdrew Rs 4500. He was surprised to see that one of the notes of Rs 500 had printing on one side and the other was blank.

Gajendra then reached the nearby SBI branch where the officer in charge accepted the note and promised to replace it.

In another similar incident, a youth Hemant Soni too went to an SBI ATM and withdrew Rs 1500. Hemant claimed that two of the Rs 500 notes had one side left blank.

"Of the three Rs 500 notes, two were printed on one side while the other side was completely blank," Soni said.

He registered a complaint of the misprinted currency yesterday with the concerned bank officials, who subsequently replaced his notes with new ones.

The bank officials, however, said the misprinted notes were received as such from the Reserve Bank of India.

"We have changed these 'misprinted' currency notes after the consumer's complaint. We are now checking the currency notes before loading them into the ATMs," the deputy manager of the bank's Sabji Mandi main branch said.

A week ago, some farmers in Sheopur district had received Rs 2000 notes from a bank branch in which the Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was missing.