After Bengaluru, Video of Delhi Girl Molested on New Year's Eve Emerges

New Delhi: A video came to light on Thursday of a woman being sexually assaulted by a mob while she was on bike in New Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on New Year's Eve.

When police personnel tried to intervene, the mob turned on them and thrashed them. The men were allegedly drunk. Some women police personnel were injured in the attack.

The mob also damaged police property, including a first response vehicle.

The mob also later vandalised the police chowki in the area.

Anil Kaushik, a cop, said "We were standing at the barricade when we saw two people including a woman coming on a bike. There were some 200 drunk men around and they tried to stop the bike and tried grabbing the girl. We intervened and helped the girl get away. We caught two men."

"The drunk boys then came back with friends from a nearby restaurant and started pelting stones. We were few in number so we retreated to the Batra chowki. They then attacked the chowki and forced their way in to rescue their friends. They beat us with rods. Several women cops were injured by them too," he said.

Reacting to Delhi shame, former Delhi Minister and Congress leader Kiran Walia said, "It seems nobody has fear of law."

Also Read CCTV Video Shows Bengaluru Woman Groped on New Year Eve, Seven Detained

Earlier in Bengaluru, a CCTV footage of a young woman being groped and molested in a deserted lane of Kammanahalli area on the night of December 31 by two bike-borne assailants came to light and caused the outrage.