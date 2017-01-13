After Bengaluru, Mumbai, No Permission to David Guetta Concert in Noida

New Delhi: After the cancellation of Sunburn concert featuring French DJ David Guetta in Bengaluru and Mumbai, sources have told CNN-News18 that Sunburn had sought permission for a concert in Greater Noida too, but was denied permission.

"The permission was denied on the grounds that Section 144 had already been invoked due to the impending polls in Uttar Pradesh and heavy requirement of force," a source in Noida Police told CNN-News18.

A large number of youngsters were expected to turn up for the show from different parts of Delhi-NCR which would have required the heavy deployment of forces.

Some of the ticketing websites were earlier showing Greater Noida's Expo Mart as the venue of David Guetta concert. However, the official website, BookMyShow, has changed the venue to New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the permission for which is still pending with the Delhi government.

French DJ David Guetta's concert -- scheduled for the Thursday night in Bengaluru -- was cancelled in the wake of mass molestation on the New Year eve.

The prevailing law and order situation in the Karnataka capital was cited as the primary reason for the cancellation of the concert. Sunburn's concert in Mumbai was cancelled the organisers did not complete the "mandatory requirements and legal formalities," Mumbai Police said.

"We have rejected permission to organisers of Sunburn Arena event today for not completing the mandatory requirements and legal formalities," said Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP Ashok Dudhe.