After BJP Swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Congress Calls BJP ‘Hate Mongers’

While we fight trolls, PM Modi ignites them. The only thing that is contorted is his silence on issues that haunt the nation. pic.twitter.com/yp1rZ9XWae — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2017

The controversy over PM following people on Twitter is mischievous and contorted: Shri @malviyamit, National Head - Information & Technology pic.twitter.com/8Ss6fgCOj2 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 7, 2017

Hours after BJP issued a statement which referred to the Indian National Congress VP Rahul Gandhi as “an accused in loot and fraud”, the INC hit back calling BJP’s statement “rabid and sinister” and its agenda “Fanatical and Dangerous”.The INC accused PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah of following the ideology that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. Taking a dig at RSS, the statement said that “It is for this very reason that Sardar Patel as India Home Minister banned the RSS”.The statement ends by accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of propagating “a culture of hate, abuse, division, and murder”. The Congress also alluded to the fact that the Prime Minister is yet to Tweet/condemn the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and called it “PM Modi’s conspiratorial silence”.Read the full statement here:The BJP had earlier called the controversy regarding #BlockNarendraModi as ‘mischievous and contorted’ even as its IT head on Thursday dragged Indian National Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into the raging debate over who PM Modi follows on Twitter.Read BJP’s statement here: