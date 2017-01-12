After BSF Jawan, CRPF's Jeet Singh Appeals to PM for Better Conditions

After the videos of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav went viral on social media, Constable Jeet Singh of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted a video on Wednesday with a message that is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his video, he has appealed the PM to look into the facilities that are provided to the paramilitary forces.

He says 'Our facilities are very different from the Army while we do every job in the country''. The video focuses on better facilities and pay.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), country's largest paramilitary, on Thursday said it has taken "cognisance" of the issues raised by the jawan, who identified himself in the video as Jeet Singh.

"This is an old video. The jawan has service-related grievances and is seeking parity in pay and other benefits. An Inspector General rank officer of the force has already got in touch with him. We have made it clear that if there are any problems to the troops, we will address them immediately," CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad told PTI.

He said the jawan had raised the issues when the OROP protests were taking place last year and the CRPF has brought all these issues to the knowledge of the 7th Pay Commission.

"You always want a better life than what you have..that is what he is asking. He has no complaints from the force," Prasad said.

The video, officials said, was shot when the jawan has deployed at the force's Academy in Mount Abu in Rajasthan few months ago and the trooper can be seen wearing a CRPF camouflage t-shirt in it.

"The constable has not complained about any organisation and has only voiced his aspiration. CRPF is highly sensitive about the welafre of its jawans. Regular efforts are made for redressal of their grievances at several levels," the force said in a statement.

"In the event of any achievement/major incident in the field, the DG and senior officers promptly visit them to raise their morale," it added.

This comes days after BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's claim that poor quality food was being served to security personnel deployed along the border created uproar.

In videos uploaded on social media, Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, had claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and they have to suffer.

(With inputs from PTI)