After Bullet Train Bonhomie, India Seeks Japanese Advice on Rail Safety

The Japanese rail system is famed throughout the world for being accident-free, and soon, Japanese advice may come in handy when trying to put an end to the spate of derailments in India.According to a Rail Ministry statement, India is now seeking the advice of Japanese experts on rail safety.This comes after the two nations have already begun cooperation on building the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR). On Wednesday, the ministry said that a workshop between Indian operators and Japanese experts has been proposed for November this year.“A Memorandum of Cooperation (between India and Japan) envisages cooperation in Rail Safety in areas such as maintenance of track (welding, rail inspection, and track circuit) and rolling stock maintenance,” an Indian Railways statement said.The statement added, “Japanese Railways is one of the oldest Rail systems in the world. Japan is the pioneer in the High Speed Rail ‘Shinkansen’. Japanese Railways has an impeccable record with Safety. Ministry of Railways (GoI) had requested Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) for technical cooperation in Rail Safety. The cooperation will facilitate exchange of information and visit of experts from both sides. A workshop is proposed to be organised in the first week of Nov’2017 in association with Japanese experts.Representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and railway operators toured India this month and have now completed their trip. The Ministry of Railways said the team visited Indian Railways’ coach, wagon and locomotive manufacturing facilities and even observed its rail welding and track maintenance practices.