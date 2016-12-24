»
1-min read

After Chennai I-T Raid, Ex-Chief Secy Ram Mohan Rao Taken to ICU

CNN-News18

First published: December 24, 2016, 11:17 AM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
A TV grab of sacked Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao's (Inset) residence in Chennai's Annanagar.

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao - who was sacked following I-T raids at his residence in disproportionate asset case - was taken to ICU at Chennai's SRMC Hospital on Saturday.

On December 21, the I-T department raided Rao’s residence in Chennai. Tax officials said Rs 30 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes, 5 Kg of gold and documents with details of undisclosed assets worth about Rs 5 crore were recovered during the raid.

The searches at Rao's residence and office were reportedly linked to the earlier IT raids on the residence of businessmen J. Shekhar Reddy.

On Friday, Rao's son Vivek was also summoned by the I-T department but he didn't appear.

