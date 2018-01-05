After CM Office, Lucknow's Haj House Gets Saffron Boundary

Saffron is said to be one of Yogi Adityanath’s favourite colours. And the Uttar Pradesh chief minister will now get to see more of it in the state.For, after the Secretariat, the walls of Hajj House near the Vidhan Sabha have been painted saffron, inviting criticism from the opposition. The boundary wall of the Hajj House were painted green and white earlier.The Hajj House reportedly got the new look overnight since the work was carried out at midnight. The Haj House staff were not immediately for comment since it was closed on Friday for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.The move prompted the Samajwadi Party to accuse the government of “saffronisation” after a series of steps perceived as “anti-minority”.“The government is doing politics of colours and trying to hide its failures. Saffron is the colour of faith for us, but can it give food to the hungry? Or medicine to the ill? If colouring everything saffron had been of any help, Yogi should have achieved so much in 10 months. He wears saffron from head to toe. Still he has not been able to do anything for the people of the state,” Samajwadi Party MLC and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said.Refuting the allegations, state Haj minister Mohsin Raza said, “There is no need for any controversy in such things. Saffron is a vibrant and energetic colour. The building now looks beautiful. Opposition parties have no issues to raise against us, which is why they are raising such things.”Speaking to News18, cleric Sufiyan Nizami said, "People elect a government for development and not for changing the colours of the buildings. Looks like the government is working on a specific agenda against Muslims. First madarsas, then talaq and now the office of the Hajj Committee. If the building belongs to the government it doesn't mean it's their property, it is built with public money."