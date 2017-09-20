Police have now arrested the younger brother of the main accused, the maternal uncle of a 10-year-old girl, who was initially accused of raping and impregnating by him. The first uncle was arrested two months back and charged for raping the minor for several months.However, Chandigarh Police and administration were caught off guard when the DNA samples collected from the key accused did not match with the newborn baby delivered by the minor rape survivor.It changed everything about the case.The investigators were faced with a daunting question: If it is not the arrested uncle, then who is the father of the child? Chandigarh Police had feared there could have been someone else who abused the girl.Following subsequent investigations, counselling and questioning of the minor survivor, it came to light that the younger maternal uncle of the girl had also abuse her several times.Police are now about to get a DNA testing done using samples from the second accused to see if they match with the DNA of the newborn. The police has also sought to test the DNA sample of the older uncle tested again. However, the defence counsel has opposed the request saying DNA sample cannot be collected a second time from the same person.A forensic report submitted with the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week had made the startling revelation that the DNA of the accused rapist do not match with the baby girl delivered by the minor rape survivor.It was in July that the 10-year-old, studying in a government school in Chandigarh, complained of stomach ache. It was discovered after a medical examination that she was six months pregnant.On July 14, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against the maternal uncle of the girl for abusing the minor repeatedly, over several months. The girl’s family wanted an abortion, but considering the advanced stage of pregnancy, the appeal was rejected. The Chandigarh District Court also refused to allow the abortion citing medical reasons.The family then approached the Supreme Court, which dismissed the abortion plea of the girl on July 28.The girl was provided medical support by Chandigarh administration and she delivered a baby girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital on August 17 and on the same date, a DNA test of the accused maternal uncle was conducted.On August 25, Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against him and rape charges were framed against him at the district court on August 30.On August 31, the 10-year-old and her mother recorded their statements at the Chandigarh district court, where the accused maternal uncle was named again.