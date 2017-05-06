DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
After Eman Ahmed Controversy, Maharashtra Govt to Frame Rules for Foreign Patients
Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed, who underwent weight loss surgery at Mumbai-based Saifee Hospital, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves the hospital on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: After the controversy over the treatment of Egypt's Eman Ahmed, called the world's heaviest woman, the Maharashtra government has decided to come up with guidelines to deal with patients from abroad.
"I feel the need of having a standard operating procedure (SOP) which would help prevent things turn negative," Health Minister Deepak Sawant said.
The minister on Friday instructed officials to prepare a note in this regard so that it could be issued to all hospitals.
The SOP will largely deal with precautions and guidelines to be followed in preparation of documents, sharing of information with patient's relatives as well as embassy of the patient's country.
Eman weighed 498 kg when she was brought to India on February 11 for weight-loss surgery by the doctors of Saifee hospital.
During her treatment in the last few weeks, her sister Shaimaa Selim accused Saifee Hospital and Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, the bariatric surgeon heading the team that treated Eman, of negligence in medical care.
Eman was shifted to an Abu Dhabi hospital on Thursday. Shaimaa had also taken up the issue with the Egyptian embassy.
On the day of discharge, Saifee hospital said Eman weighed 170 kg.
