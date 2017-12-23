Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

धूर्त भाजपा अपनी जुमलेबाज़ी व कारगुज़ारियों को छुपाने और वोट प्राप्त करने के लिए विपक्षियों का पब्लिक पर्सेप्शन बिगाड़ने के लिए राजनीति में अनैतिक और द्वेष की भावना से ग्रस्त गंदा खेल खेलती है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished https://t.co/oDSIg7e0ie — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Minutes after he was convicted in fodder scam, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Twitter account came alive with about a dozen posts claiming to be a victim of BJP-led conspiracy. In one of the posts, Yadav compared himself with Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and BR Ambedkar."Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win (sic)," the first in a series of tweets said."The BJP plays dirty games with immoral spirit and hostility. They are using the guise of scams to destroy public perception about the opposition for votes," said another tweet, which was in Hindi.Lalu's account then went on to compare the leader to revolutionaries like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Junior and said, "Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. (sic)"There are multiple other tweets from the account which is quoting Lalu as the one who would fight for justice and continue to be a thorn in his rivals' side.A special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.