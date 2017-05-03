After Getting Triple Talaq, 3 Women Join Hands to Stop Husband's 4th Marriage

New Delhi: Three women in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district approached the police after they found out that the man who divorced them through Triple Talaq was planning to marry for the fourth time.

The women filed a complaint against him for making obscene videos, then blackmailing them. They also allege that he had raped a minor.

PTI reported that the three women reached the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, and alleged that 30-year-old Danish had married for the first time in 2013 and made an alleged MMS of his first wife. He tried to extort money from her by threatening to release the MMS.

He later gave her Triple Talaq and married for the second time. The marriage continued for only a year and he left his second wife also, according to the FIR.

On October 24, 2016 the accused went to his relative's house where he allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin and later married her. He also allegedly made her an MMS and threatened her parents that he would make it viral if they protested.

When the three women came to know that Danish was going to marry for the fourth time, they reached the ASP's office and narrated their woes.

ASP Tripathi said an FIR has been registered against Danish under POCSO and other relevant sections of the IPC. A probe is on, he added.

(With PTI inputs)