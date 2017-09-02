After Heavy Rain, Gurudwara Near Dehradun Opens Doors to Muslims for Eid Prayers
Between 9 am to 10 am, around one thousand Muslim brethren offered namaz at the gurudwara to mark the festival. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee also gave them snacks.
Devotees offer prayers at a Gurudwara in Joshimath after heavy rain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Gopeshwar: In a show of communal amity, a Gurudwara in Joshimath near Dehradun offered its space to Muslims to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday.
"It was raining heavily and to spare our Muslim brethren the inconvenience of offering namaz in the open we offered to them the precincts of our Gurudwara in Joshimath for the purpose," Hemkund Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee chief Sardar Seva Singh said.
Between 9 am to 10 am, around one thousand Muslim brethren offered namaz at the gurudwara to mark the festival. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee also plied them with snacks, he said.
The local administration also lent a helping hand in making the arrangements. The HGPC chief said they have offered their space for offering namaz to the Muslim brethren under similar circumstances in the past as well.
Joshimath is located on way to Badrinath and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.
"It was raining heavily and to spare our Muslim brethren the inconvenience of offering namaz in the open we offered to them the precincts of our Gurudwara in Joshimath for the purpose," Hemkund Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee chief Sardar Seva Singh said.
Between 9 am to 10 am, around one thousand Muslim brethren offered namaz at the gurudwara to mark the festival. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee also plied them with snacks, he said.
The local administration also lent a helping hand in making the arrangements. The HGPC chief said they have offered their space for offering namaz to the Muslim brethren under similar circumstances in the past as well.
Joshimath is located on way to Badrinath and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virender Sehwag Hilariously Trolls Ishant Sharma on His Birthday
- Samsung Galaxy On Max Review [With Video]: Big Screen, Good Cameras
- Indian Players Party At Malinga's House Ahead of 5th ODI
- Our Souls At Night has Jane Fond, Robert Redford at their Sparkling Best
- Eid Mubarak: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Family and Friends