After Letter to PM, Kerala CM Writes to State CMs to Oppose Cattle Notification

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday addressed a letter to the state chief ministers, including those from the BJP, against the Centre's move to ban the sale of cattle for the purpose of slaughter. Two days ago, the chief minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicating his disapproval of Gazette notification.

Vijayan, in his letter, intimated the state chief ministers of the "serious repercussions on the livelihood of millions of people, especially those in the agricultural sector, in our country."

Accusing the centre of "covertly usurping the powers of State legislatures," he said: "It appears strange that the Rules are promulgated under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 since they have nothing to do with the objects of the Act. Neither are the Rules covered by the express delegation of legislative powers contained in the Act.

The 73-year-old called the notification an encroachment on the State Legislatures and in violation of "spirit of federalism, acclaimed as one of the basic features of the constitution.

"The Rules, by imposing an unreasonable restriction on the fundamental right to carry on any trade or occupation under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution, will not stand the test of constitutionality. They also violate the basic right of a person to freedom of choice regarding his food," he wrote.

Vijayan also said that the rule, if enforced, "will definitely produce a chaotic situation in the rural agricultural economy in all the States."

Urging the addressees to join hands in and oppose "this anti-federal, anti-democratic and anti-secular move", he further wrote that he would appeal "to you to convey your objection to the 2017 Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to the Prime Minister, and to request him to withdraw the Rules introduced without any consultation with the States."

"I have already brought these matters to the kind attention of the Prime Minister in a letter dated May 27th, 2017."