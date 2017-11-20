

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017



I was thinking to summon him but he apologised but his apologies aren't genuine. It seems he's telling people to chill after apologising. I would suggest him he must apologise properly to the nation: Rekha Sharma, NCW Chief on Shashi Tharoor's tweet on Miss World Manushi Chhillar pic.twitter.com/ddVeUXMfQ7

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

He hasn't hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation because she got fame & name to the nation. Summon doesn't mean we want to go to police or book him,we just want him to realise what he said was wrong: NCW Chief on Shashi Tharoor's tweet on Miss World Manushi Chhillar pic.twitter.com/M7rk84wNjb — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor can’t seem to catch a break. First, it was a pun on Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s name that triggered a storm of criticism on Twitter. And now, it’s the apology.Tharoor had tried to mock the Centre over demonetisation on Sunday with a wordplay on the Haryana-born Miss World’s surname, but the tweet backfired when Twitterati accused him of insulting Manushi Chhillar who had brought back the crown to India after 17 years.“What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” Tharoor wrote, equating Chhillar with its literal meaning – coins.Tharoor also received summons from the National Commission of Women for the “derogatory and degrading tweet”. NCW chief Rekha Sharma said she had asked the Congress MP to tender an apology, but did not receive any response. Tharoor, eventually, did apologise.The apology, however, has not gone down well with the NCW whose chief has asked him to apologise “properly”, calling his earlier tweet “below the belt”.“He hasn't hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation, because she got fame and name to the nation. Summons doesn't mean we want to go to police or book him. We just want him to realise what he said was wrong,” Rekha Sharma said.