Caught on Camera: Man Tries to Molest Woman in Kerala's Kozhikode

In a shocking video, a man is seen trying to molest a woman in an alley in Kerala's Kozhikode. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.Following the online outrage, the police have registered a case and the man has been arrested.The man is seen walking ahead of the woman on a narrow alley near YMCA Road, Kozhikode. He tried to molest her, but fled the scene when she raised an alarm. The incident took place on October 18 around 3 pm.This follows the incident of a minor girl being molested by a youth on a Mumbai street. The girl was beaten up when she tried to raise an alarm.In her complaint filed at Mumbai’s Nehru Nagar Police Station near Kurla, the girl said that she was on her way to tuition classes when the boy hurled stones at her. He assaulted her after she raised an objection.The girl also alleged that the boy’s family members threatened her family and asked them to withdraw the complaint.