After Mumbai Stampede, Piyush Goyal Holds Meetings With Officials

Hours after the deadly rush hour stampede at Elphinstone station in Mumbai, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with senior railway officials to review issues related to Mumbai's suburban rails.Goyal said that multidisciplinary audit teams will inspect all suburban stations within a week and identify areas of concern. He has also instructed that work on foot overbridges in progress will be completed on a war footing, an official present at the meeting said.“Additional FOBs will be immediately planned at other stations where passenger traffic is also high. A plan is to be drawn up for all Mumbai suburban stations to upgrade electronic surveillance (CCTV) system in a time bound manner,” said the official.The minister has also asked the Western Railways to identify critical locations prone to similar mishaps and draw up action plans for them.At least 22 people were killed and over 30 injured in the rush hour stampede on the narrow foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations during heavy rain this morning.