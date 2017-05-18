DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
After Murders in Mathura, Jewellers in UP to go on Strike
File photo of UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma meeting the family members of jeweller Megh Agrawal who was killed by robbers in Mathura. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Jewellers across Uttar Pradesh will go on a strike on Friday to protest against the murders of two traders in Mathura.
They are demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should adequate security for jewelers across state from.
Kailashchandra Jain Sarraf, President of Lucknow Sarrafa Association, said, “Jewellers are most vulnerable, be it raids by various departments or criminals. The recent incident in Mathura is very sad and two of our brothers were killed. Crime needs to be controlled in the state, especially for jewelers.
Roughly over 3000 jewellery shops across lucknow will be closed on Friday which would impact a business worth more than Rs 12 crore. Across the state, around 1.5 lakh jewellery shops will be closed.
In Lucknow, the Sarrafa association members will be holding the protest on Friday at GPO in Hazratganj area.
Jewellers across the state had voiced their concern after two traders were shot dead in Mathura by half a dozen people who escaped with gold worth Rs 4 crore. Similarly, another jeweller in Agra was shot at by the miscreants who made away with valuables worth more than Rs 8 lakh.
Sensing the gravity of the situation, Director General of Police (UP) Sulkhan Singh went to Mathura and addressed the family of the deceased traders, assuring them of strict action against the culprits.
