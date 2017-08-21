After Racist Video on Doklam, China Comes up With a 'Sober' Version



Sober, cooperative solution is in need to tackle China-India border standoff (#DoklamStandoff). Watch our latest #TalkIndia program for more pic.twitter.com/VcnEwv3nDc

— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 20, 2017

China's official news agency Xinhua has come out with a second — much sober — video against India on the Doklam standoff, a week after the first one was roundly derided as bizarre and racist.The second edition of "Talk India" does not have Chinese actors sporting cheap wigs to pass off as Sikhs, but instead has an anchor talking on why India should "withdraw" troops from the disputed border region.The Chinese anchor repeats Beijing’s claim that it was the Indian army which entered “Chinese territory” with bulldozers and weapons to oppose road construction by China.Unlike the earlier video, the new one even throws in a few praises for India. The anchor tries to draw parallels of the two Asian giants, saying both boast of equally ancient civilisations. The anchor is seen speaking against a backdrop of visuals showing a camel caravan and the India Gate along with sculptures of Xian warriors.The anchor says, “It (India) should remain sober and guard against any future poor judgement. Co-existing harmoniously and peacefully only stands to benefit their combined 2.7 billion people. Any spiral into some kind of hostile rivalry could be disastrous.”While India has maintained that the Indian Army entered the Doklam tri-junction on Bhutan’s request, China has accused India of trespassing into Chinese territory and interrupting their road construction work.Bhutan, a key player in this dispute, has also sided with India and said that it was China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who had violated the border and entered Bhutanese territory.More recently, the Japanese ambassador to India and Bhutan, Kenji Hiramatsu also supported India’s cause and said that no country “should resort to unilaterally changing the status quo but resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner”.