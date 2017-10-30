After SC Rap, Mamata Banerjee Says Will Obey Directive on Aadhaar Plea

Hours after the Supreme Court directed Mamata Banerjee to approach in an individual capacity if she wishes to challenge the central law on Aadhaar linking, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed the court had not rejected her petition.Addressing a press conference, she said she will “obey” the directive of the apex court. “They (judges) have given their directive and we will obey that. I don't think there is any problem. We appreciate it,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Monday.The court on Monday questioned the Bengal government's petition challenging the Centre's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of government welfare schemes, saying it was against the federal structure.The court asked the West Bengal counsel to amend its prayer and submit a fresh plea. It also said Banerjee could submit a plea before it as an individual."How can state file such a plea? In a federal structure, how can a state file a plea challenging Parliament's mandate," a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said.The chief minister said that her government had gone to the court because it had "some grounds." “We had some grounds. We accept the court's observation. There is no problem. Some individuals have already applied,” she said.Several petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes and notifications to link it with mobile numbers and bank accounts, are pending in the Supreme Court.The West Bengal government challenged the provision which says that without Aadhaar, the benefits of social welfare schemes would not be extended. Banerjee had earlier said she will not link her mobile phone number with Aadhaar and had dared the Centre to disconnect it.