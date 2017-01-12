»
After Sushma's Warning, Amazon Removes Tricolour Doormat from Site

Agencies

First published: January 12, 2017, 7:54 AM IST | Updated: 24 mins ago
Representative image. (Getty Images)

Washington/Ottawa: Soon after India threatened of not granting Indian Visa to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform, the e-commerce website removed the article from the online marketplace.

A spokesman for Amazon based at its headquarters in Seattle contacted The Washington Post to say that the doormat was no longer for sale on its website.

A grab of the Amazon website

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Tricolour, otherwise no Amazon official will get an Indian visa.

Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors -- Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL.

An image of the products was tweeted to the Minister, after which she asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to raise the issue with Amazon.

