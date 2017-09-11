Two members of Ryan International School management were arrested late on Sunday night. This is the third arrest in the murder of a 7-year-old student at the school's Gurugram campus. Earlier, a bus conductor was arrested for the killing on Friday.Gurugram Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar has confirmed the arrests of Ryan International regional head and human resources head. Khirwar further said that the two will be produced before the court on Monday.The Gurugram campus of Ryan International School will remain closed till Tuesday following violent protests on Sunday over a Class 2 student’s murder.On Sunday, protesting parents burnt a liquor shop outside the Ryan premises, which resulted in the police resorting to lathicharge.According to news agency ANI, all campuses of Ryan in Gurugram will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday, following a government order.The 7-year-old boy was found murdered inside a toilet in the school on Friday. His throat was slit wide open, with blood strewn all over the toilet. While police had earlier arrested a bus conductor, who is believed to have killed the boy after he resisted his sexual advances, the victim’s parents have alleged a bigger conspiracy and are seeking a CBI probe.Meanwhile, Ryan International said its management is "cooperating to the fullest" with the police investigations and hoped that the guilty would be given the severest punishment as per the law.Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan International Schools Group, said the school should not be held "culpable of a crime where it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances."He further added, "We will not succumb to all the various false allegations being made nor will we fuel the various controversies being spread. We should not unjustly be blamed or branded as the perpetrators."In a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl was raped at a school in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Saturday. Police have arrested a school peon. The Tagore Public School will also remain shut for three days, following the gruesome incident.