After ‘Wonderful’ Lunch With Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Tweets Appreciation

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav dined at a restaurant in Delhi’s plush Khan Market area and reportedly discussed the current political scenario during the 90 minute lunch.

Updated:November 18, 2017, 8:49 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav dine at a Delhi restaurant on Friday. (Photo tweeted by @yadavtejashwi)
New Delhi: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav was treated to lunch on Friday by Rahul Gandhi, following which the former tweeted his appreciation for the Congress vice-president’s gesture.

The two leaders dined at a restaurant in Delhi’s plush Khan Market area and reportedly discussed the current political scenario during the 90 minute lunch.

“Thank you @OfficeOfRG for taking me out for wonderful lunch. Feel appreciated and grateful. Again thanks for taking out time out of ur tight schedule (sic),” Yadav tweeted.



Tejashwi Yadav is in the national capital to join investigation in the hotel deals-for-land case in which the RJD leader and his mother Rabri Devi have been accused of acquiring land in exchange for awarding of IRCTC contracts during his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as railway minister.

The fresh allegations of corruption had led to the RJD and Congress losing power in Bihar in July when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled his JD(U) out of the Mahagathbandhan and returned to the BJP-led NDA.
