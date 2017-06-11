AGI Mukul Rohatgi Turns Down Centre's Offer of Extension of Service

New Delhi: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has told the Centre that he wants to step down, declining an offer to continue in a post that he has held for three years, and said he would be happy to return to private practice.

Sources said that Harish Salve, who had represented India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar are the front runners to be the next AG.

The government had on June 3 announced that it is extending the term of Rohatgi and four other senior law officers. However, Rohatgi said that he had conveyed to the government last month that he wants to return to private practice and would not like to be appointed as the country’s top law officer.

Rohatgi was appointed by the Narendra Modi government after it came to power in May 2014. During his stint, he has argued many cases, like the challenge to NJAC Act on appointment of judges for the higher judiciary.

Recently, he assisted the apex court in ‘triple talaq’ matter in which the judgment is reserved. Early this month, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had extended his tenure until further orders.

Son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, he represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.

A sought-after corporate lawyer, Rohatgi had also represented industrialist Anil Ambani in the apex court in the gas dispute case between the Ambani brothers.

He had also been representing the Italian embassy in the apex court in a case relating to the two Italian marines involved in the killing of two fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012.

Besides some of these high-profile cases handled by him, Rohatgi had also appeared on behalf of big corporates in the 2G scam trial.