Agni-5: 10 Things to Know About the Nuclear-capable Missile
In this file photo, a surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off the eastern Indian state of Odisha.
New Delhi: Surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-5 is capable of reaching the northern parts of China.
Agni-5 is the most advanced missiles of the series having some new technologies incorporated with it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.
Here are 10 things to know about the missile:
- The long range inter-continental guided ballistic missile can carry nuclear warhead.
- This is the fourth and final test launch of Agni-5 missile.
- India becomes 5th nation in world to have a 5,000 km range missile like Agni-5.
- The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of the country.
- Agni-5 has a launch mass of around 50 tonnes.
- More than Rs 2,500 crore have been spent to develop the missile.
- The Agni-V is a three-stage solid fuelled missile with composite motor casing in the second and third stage.
- The state-of-the-art missile have been specially tailored for road-mobility.
- DRDO is reportedly trying to equip each Agni-5 missile with 2–10 separate nuclear warheads.
- Total flight duration for the first flight test of Agni-5 on 20 April 2012 was for 1130 seconds.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP