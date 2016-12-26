Agni-5: 10 Things to Know About the Nuclear-capable Missile

First published: December 26, 2016, 10:42 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago

New Delhi: Surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-5 is capable of reaching the northern parts of China.

Agni-5 is the most advanced missiles of the series having some new technologies incorporated with it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.

Here are 10 things to know about the missile:

- The long range inter-continental guided ballistic missile can carry nuclear warhead.

- This is the fourth and final test launch of Agni-5 missile.

- India becomes 5th nation in world to have a 5,000 km range missile like Agni-5.

- The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of the country.

- Agni-5 has a launch mass of around 50 tonnes.

- More than Rs 2,500 crore have been spent to develop the missile.

- The Agni-V is a three-stage solid fuelled missile with composite motor casing in the second and third stage.

- The state-of-the-art missile have been specially tailored for road-mobility.

- DRDO is reportedly trying to equip each Agni-5 missile with 2–10 separate nuclear warheads.

- Total flight duration for the first flight test of Agni-5 on 20 April 2012 was for 1130 seconds.