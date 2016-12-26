Here's Why India's Nuclear-capable Agni V Should Have China Worried

New Delhi: Induction of Agni V missile into the special forces command (SFC) of the country is likely to give India an edge over China. Defence sources said the successful test-firing on Monday will pave the way for user trial of the most potent missile. India successfully test-fired for the fourth time nuclear-capable Agni V missile that can reach Beijing and much of Europe, bringing a step closer the production of a weapon designed to strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

The three-stage, solid propellant surface-to-surface missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 11:05am DRDO sources said.

About 17-metre long and weighing over 50 ton, the surface-to-surface missile majestically rose from the confines of its canister flawlessly and achieved all targets, sources in Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said. A look at the missile's capabilities:

- The missile has MIRV capabilities, i.e. it can carry multiple warheads to engage with multiple targets.

- It’s an advanced version of Agni missiles with a 3-stage, all composite missile fuelled by solid propellants

- The missile will enhance India's long-range strike capabilities.

- With a strike range varying between 5,500-5,800 kms, the indigenously-developed Agni V can reach Beijing and all major Chinese cities, including country’s northernmost parts.

- After Agni V's first test in 2012, Chinese official media had claimed that India was underplaying the missile’s hitting capabilities and that Agni V has a range of 8,000 kms and it can easily hit 70 percent of the Europe.

- However, some Chinese expert at the time had questioned New Delhi's capabilities to actually use the missile.

- On January 31, 2015, India again successfully test-launched Agni V missile. "The missile, witnessed a flawless 'auto launch' and detailed results will be known after all data retrieved from different radars and network systems," Integrated Test Range director MVKV Prasad had said.

- Currently undergoing various tests, Agni V induction into India's Strategic Forces Command will give India an edge vis-a-vis China, a capability that Delhi currently lacks. China has long boasting about its ICBMs capablities of reaching all of India.

