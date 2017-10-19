Agra-Lucknow Expressway to be Partially Shut Between October 20-24 for Air Force Drill
The Indian Air Force will be occupying the Unna stretch of Agra-Lucknow Expressway on October 24 for its flying practice. The event is being organised by IAF along with the Uttar Pradesh government.
In this file photo, an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet lands on the Agra-Lucknow highway in Unnao last year. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: You might have to change your plans or may be forced to take an alternative route if you are travelling from Lucknow to Agra or vice-versa between October 20 and 24, as the Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be partially closed for the Indian Air Force.
The IAF will be occupying the Unna stretch of Agra-Lucknow Expressway on October 24 for its flying practice. The event is being organised by the Indian Air Force along with the Uttar Pradesh government.
In view of this, traffic movement between the Aroll Interchange (Kanpur) and Lucknow will be restricted between October 21 and 24.
According to the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPDA), vehicles coming from Agra will be diverted from the expressway in Aroll (Kanpur) and after a 6 km distance, will be moved towards Kanpur.
On the left side, they will have to take the Billaur-Bangarmau Road that will lead the vehicles to Bangarmau. From there on they will have to take the route through Miyaganj, Hassanganj and Mohan before finally reaching Lucknow. The vehicles coming from Lucknow and headed towards Agra will also have to take the same route.
The distance from Aroll Interchange to Billaur-Bangarammu road is 6 kms and the distance between Billaur-Bangaramu Road and Bangarmu is 23 kms, and from Bangaramou to Mianganj-Hassanganj-Mohaan, the distance to Lucknow is approximately 68 kms.
The aircraft that will join the exercise include An-32 transport aircraft and top fighter jets like the Su-30, Jaguar and Mirage 2000.
