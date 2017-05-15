DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Ahead of Jadhav Hearing at ICJ, Desperate Pak Tries to Approach Judge
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
New Delhi: Just hours ahead of the hearing on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice, Pakistan tried to approach the judge through one of its emissaries, top sources in Islamabad said on Monday.
The top Pakistani sources also confirmed that Jadhav is still alive and that Islamabad would go ahead with the hanging only after the entire judicial and appeal process is over.
This clearly indicates that Pakistan has opened all back channels to stall proceedings. The recent meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal was apparently part of the backchannel efforts to ease the current situation.
The ICJ will hear on Monday India’s appeal against the death sentence handed to Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan. Later in the evening Pakistan too will get its chance to present its case at a public hearing at the Great Hall of Justice.
India has acknowledged Jadhav is a former Navy Officer and a Mumbai-based businessman who was picked up from Iran; Pakistan, on the other hand, said he was arrested from Balochistan.
In its plea that India moved on May 8, India had contended that the entire sequence of events was in "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations", and it was not informed about Jadhav's arrest for a very long time.
India seeks from ICJ an order restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the death sentence and annulling the decision of the military court. India also pointed out that Jadhav's execution "would cause irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India".
Pakistan, however, asserts that domestic law and not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav's case, and that consular access can be denied if the national security is at risk. '
