Ahead of Jadhav Hearing at ICJ, Desperate Pak Tries to Approach Judge

New Delhi: Just hours ahead of the hearing on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice, Pakistan tried to approach the judge through one of its emissaries, top sources in Islamabad said on Monday.

The sources told CNN-News18 that Pakistan rushed to the Hague Moazzam Ahmad Khan, its emissary in the United Arab Emirates and a close friend of the ICJ judge, to try and persuade him to put a stay on the proceedings.



The top Pakistani sources also confirmed that Jadhav is still alive and that Islamabad would go ahead with the hanging only after the entire judicial and appeal process is over.

The emissary was asked to convince the ICJ judge that there were still three important steps to go before the hanging, so that there could be a stay allowing Pakistan to come back after the last appeal is exhausted.



This clearly indicates that Pakistan has opened all back channels to stall proceedings. The recent meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal was apparently part of the backchannel efforts to ease the current situation.



The ICJ will hear on Monday India’s appeal against the death sentence handed to Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan. Later in the evening Pakistan too will get its chance to present its case at a public hearing at the Great Hall of Justice.

India has acknowledged Jadhav is a former Navy Officer and a Mumbai-based businessman who was picked up from Iran; Pakistan, on the other hand, said he was arrested from Balochistan.

In its plea that India moved on May 8, India had contended that the entire sequence of events was in "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations", and it was not informed about Jadhav's arrest for a very long time.

India, in its petition to the UN body, also accused Pakistan of denying its right of consular access to Jadhav. India also pointed out that it learned about the death sentence against Jadhav from a press release.



India seeks from ICJ an order restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the death sentence and annulling the decision of the military court. India also pointed out that Jadhav's execution "would cause irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India".

Pakistan, however, asserts that domestic law and not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav's case, and that consular access can be denied if the national security is at risk. '