Ahmednagar Cop Suspended for Criticising PM Modi on WhatsApp

: A police constable was suspended for allegedly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp post in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Sunday.Ramesh Shinde is posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, they said. Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said.The matter was taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered, they said."The action was taken against Shinde on Saturday after a detailed inquiry by the district police's cyber cell," Ranjankumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar, told PTI.A Bengaluru police constable, about a fortnight ago, was suspended for sharing a Facebook post taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi.The police constable, Sameel, had shared a post, reading, "Have you seen protests by Armymen earlier? Have you heard of such things? Does the Modi govt need more shame than this one? Is it not enough that you (`neenu' in Kannada) have become Prime Minister?"(With PTI inputs)