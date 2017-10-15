GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ahmednagar Cop Suspended for Criticising PM Modi on WhatsApp

Ramesh Shinde is posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, they said. Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2017, 10:40 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the centenary celebrations of Patna University on Saturday.
Ahmednagar: A police constable was suspended for allegedly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp post in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Sunday.

Ramesh Shinde is posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, they said. Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said.

The matter was taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered, they said.

"The action was taken against Shinde on Saturday after a detailed inquiry by the district police's cyber cell," Ranjankumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar, told PTI.

A Bengaluru police constable, about a fortnight ago, was suspended for sharing a Facebook post taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi.

The police constable, Sameel, had shared a post, reading, "Have you seen protests by Armymen earlier? Have you heard of such things? Does the Modi govt need more shame than this one? Is it not enough that you (`neenu' in Kannada) have become Prime Minister?"

(With PTI inputs)
