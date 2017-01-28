AI Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Suffers Heart Attack
(Representative image)
Jaipur: A Delhi-bound Air India flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Sanganer airport here after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air.
"The Rajkot-Delhi flight of Air India made a landing at Sanganer airport at around 11:30 AM due to a medical emergency. The woman passenger, Sima, who was traveling with her husband, had suffered a cardiac arrest," Sanganer airport director R S Balhara said.
Alliance Air of Air India 9I 632 from Rajkot to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to medical emergency after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest.
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017
The woman was rushed to a private hospital, he said.
The airport sources later claimed that the woman died at the hospital.
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Pulls Off A Denim Sari Like No One Else
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani, Manveer, Manu, Lopa Relive The Moments Spent Inside The House
- Past Wins Against Roger Federer Mean Nothing, Says Rafael Nadal
- You Can Flight The Ball When Boundaries Are Big: Yuzvendra Chahal
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: All You Need to Know Before the Launch