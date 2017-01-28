AI Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Suffers Heart Attack

Jaipur: A Delhi-bound Air India flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Sanganer airport here after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air.

"The Rajkot-Delhi flight of Air India made a landing at Sanganer airport at around 11:30 AM due to a medical emergency. The woman passenger, Sima, who was traveling with her husband, had suffered a cardiac arrest," Sanganer airport director R S Balhara said.

Alliance Air of Air India 9I 632 from Rajkot to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to medical emergency after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 28, 2017

The woman was rushed to a private hospital, he said.

The airport sources later claimed that the woman died at the hospital.