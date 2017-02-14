AIADMK Live: Attorney General Reiterates Need for Composite Floor Test in House

Event Highlights
Newly elected AIAMDK Legislature Party Leader E Palaniswami met Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening, in a meeting that lasted 10 minutes. He has been picked by party MLAs as the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader following VK Sasikala's conviction by the Supreme Court in a corruption case. Minutes after Palaniswami’s meeting with the Governor, ‘caretaker’ CM O Panneerselvam demanded a floor test.
Feb 14, 20178:22 pm (IST)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted VK Sasikala in the 20-year-old disproportionate case (DA) and sentenced her to 4 years in jail.
However, the verdict has far-reaching consequences. Since the late CM Jayalalithaa was also convicted, her photographs cannot be kept in the assembly.
As a result of this judgement, her portraits will also be removed from all government buildings.
Feb 14, 20178:15 pm (IST)
Mukul Rohtagi Attorney General tells CNN-News18 that he has already given his opinion in writing. "If there are two rivals, there should be a floor test."
"There should be a composite floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly."
Rohatgi also added that it is not necessary to swear-in a Chief Miniter before the floor test. O. Panneerselvam is the chief minister and the governor can go ahead with the floor test.
Feb 14, 20177:48 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20177:39 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20177:24 pm (IST)
Highlights of the day:
VK Sasikala was on Tuesday morning convicted by the Supreme Court and sentenced to four years in jail in the 20-year-old disproportionate assets (DA) case, dashing her plans to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
Veteran AIADMK legislator Semmalai extended support to O Panneerselvam, giving a boost to the caretaker chief minister's camp.
With AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala pushing her nominee to be the next Tamil Nadu chief minister, BJP said the appointment of a proxy can never win people's trust and urged the Governor to take a decision on the basis of numbers as well as credibility.
V K Sasikala's camp, after Sasikala's conviction in the DA case, is expected to file a review petition.
Feb 14, 20177:10 pm (IST)
Chennai: Supporters including transgenders felicitate #OPanneerselvam at his residence after SC's DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/aoMM5yYDX5— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20177:09 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20177:01 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20176:43 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20176:21 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20176:17 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20176:14 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20176:08 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20175:49 pm (IST)
Edapadi K.Palanisamy is not a fit person to hold the post; he's fit for nothing: S. Semmalai, AIADMK MLA and supporter of #OPanneerselvam pic.twitter.com/q4ZY95ctue— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20175:28 pm (IST)
Edappadi Palaniswami is disqualified to be sworn in because he was elected in the resort where MLAs were kept captive..— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20175:09 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20174:16 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20174:09 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20173:57 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20173:23 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20173:18 pm (IST)
#TN: Police stopped #opaneerselvam's supporters while they were on the way to Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, where party MLAs are staying pic.twitter.com/GfTNlIqAlC— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20173:00 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20172:48 pm (IST)
Centre has no role to play, Guv will take decision based on situation: Union Min Venkaiah Naidu on SC's judgement on #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/9pdo2QGSSk— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20172:44 pm (IST)
Leaders including Minister K Pandiarajan, PH Pandian, N Vishvananthan and senior leader C Ponnaiyan expelled by #VKSasikala :AIADMK— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20172:32 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20172:02 pm (IST)
Info that #Panneerselvam with police is coming at resort,this could create law and order problems: A. Navaneethakrishnan,AIADMK MP pic.twitter.com/fEf66clcSZ— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20171:58 pm (IST)
We will file review petition, a new legislative party leader has been elected. #Panneerselvam no longer party member: M Thambidurai,AIADMK pic.twitter.com/p7XceOqGzy— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20171:57 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:41 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:32 pm (IST)
We have sent a letter to Govennor and are awaiting his reply: Edapadi K.Palanisamy pic.twitter.com/BVJanUvQJZ— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20171:31 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:26 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:23 pm (IST)
Request Governor to take steps to establish stable management in the state: MK Stalin, DMK on #VKSasikala conviction pic.twitter.com/kq0ozemzVx— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20171:23 pm (IST)
After 21 years justice has been done. This would be example to politicians to live corruption-free: MK Stalin, DMK on #VKSasikala conviction pic.twitter.com/3zGeNtBVTU— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20171:22 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:20 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:20 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:18 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:13 pm (IST)
All MLAs have elected me as the legislature party leader, soon will meet Governor with support letter of MLAs:Edapadi K.Palanisamy— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20171:13 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:11 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:10 pm (IST) Feb 14, 20171:09 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:51 pm (IST)
Without any other party's support our own govt will continue: #OPanneerselvam pic.twitter.com/pgHdRSfyVm— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201712:49 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:46 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:45 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:45 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:40 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:32 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:29 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:28 pm (IST)
The two judges, Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy, reached the dias at 10.32 am in Court Number 6, which was jam-packed with a large number of advocates and mediapersons. After the seal of the voluminous judgement was opened by the court staff, the two judges held discussion for a few moments. Amid pin-drop silence, Justice Ghose, before pronouncing the judgement, said "You can understand (that it is) too much of a fatty judgement. We have taken the burden on us." Immediately thereafter, Justice Ghose began reading the operative part of the judgement. It was over by 10.40 am. (PTI info)
Feb 14, 201712:27 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:25 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:23 pm (IST)
Chennai: #OPanneerselvam 's supporters celebrate #VKSasikala 's conviction pic.twitter.com/aJs8r2RvjM— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201712:10 pm (IST)
Chennai: #OPanneerselvam 's supporters celebrate, burst firecrackers after #VKSasikala 's conviction pic.twitter.com/PeElHPQWkX— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201712:10 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:06 pm (IST)
#VKSasikala to appoint one of her loyalists as leader of the Legislative party of AIADMK,a meeting in resort is already underway: Sources— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201712:06 pm (IST)
I expect that the AIADMK legislators will now meet to elect a leader. If there is only one claimant, the governor can swear in the claimant and ask him to prove his majority. If there are two claimants, the governor should call for a composite vote (following the Uttar Pradesh precedent) I have no comment on the judgement. It is a SC’s judgement and we are all bound by the judgement: P. Chidambaram
Feb 14, 201712:01 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:00 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201712:00 pm (IST) Feb 14, 201711:58 am (IST)
Governor whose role has been circumspect,must call special assembly session&both AIADMK factions for way forward: RS Surjewala on #sasikala pic.twitter.com/2A9aOq0rLs— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:57 am (IST)
#VKSasikala's brother Divakaran, and her nephew TTV Dinakaran also inside Golden Bay resort— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:57 am (IST)
Chennai: #OPanneerselvam 's supporters celebrate #VKSasikala 's conviction pic.twitter.com/zllwJgL8hH— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:57 am (IST)
I welcome Supreme Court’s verdict. This is the verdict for the betterment of people in Tamil Nadu. Family politics will be over in Tamil Nadu with this verdict. All over the world every Tamilian will be praising this verdict. This verdict proves that justice prevails in India. On all of the false cases put against me, I have filed a quash petition. Sasikala and her family humiliated me but not Amma, Amma was the nicest person. Sasikala natarajan is a criminal. We will celebrate her conviction. Panneerselvam is the ideal choice for the next Chief Minister of the state. I spearheaded in this movement and got success: Sasikala Pushpa
Feb 14, 201711:52 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:42 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:39 am (IST)
Four state transport buses have entered the Golden Bay resort in #Kovathur led by two IGP rank officers pic.twitter.com/3ZIGGTbPEZ— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:39 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:36 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:21 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:21 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:19 am (IST)
Chennai: #OPanneerselvam's supporters gather outside his residence after the DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/4aeliXs341— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:19 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:17 am (IST)
This is a great success for Tamil Nadu people. It is a victory of truth and judicial system: Tamilan Prasanna, DMK on #VKSasikala conviction pic.twitter.com/hEhqLtEUct— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:16 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:15 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:08 am (IST)
Tamil Nadu: A unit of Tamil Nadu Police with senior officials enter Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur pic.twitter.com/XEeBS72ywC— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:08 am (IST)
I was expecting the conviction. I don't think she can escape the 4 years sentence: Subramanian Swamy on SC's verdict on #VKSasikala DA case pic.twitter.com/9xBqElaXkW— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:07 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:07 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:06 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:05 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:03 am (IST)
Justice has been done.Judgement shows how strong & independent is our judiciary: Frmr Advocate General BV Acharya on #VKSasikala conviction pic.twitter.com/E9X3T0B3Jh— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201711:02 am (IST)What is Sasikala's next move? Right now, she is in the Golden Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram along with the AIADMK MLAs. She has to surrender in Bengaluru today evening, failing which the Karnataka police can send a team to Mahabalipuram. Her CM hopes have been dashed, but she can still prop up one of her loyalists while she goes for a review petition.
Feb 14, 201711:01 am (IST) Feb 14, 201711:00 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:55 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:54 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:53 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:51 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:49 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:48 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:48 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:48 am (IST)
Supreme Court sets aside Karnataka HC's order and gives #VKSasikala a jail term of 4 years in disproportionate assets case against her.— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201710:48 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:41 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:35 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:22 am (IST)
Possible outcome:
First: If SC upholds Karnataka HC verdict - (i.e acquittal ) it will be a huge relief to her - decks will be cleared for her taking over as CM
Second: If Sasikala is convicted - it's the end of the road for her - because she will be barred from electoral politics and can't lay claim to the post of CM. But she can still prop her loyalist for the post of CM.
Third: If SC remands the matter back to the High Court saying case needs to be reconsidered - then it will be trouble for Sasikala - because the conviction order of the trial court will come into force - barring her from becoming the CM
Feb 14, 201710:16 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:10 am (IST)
Govt will implement Supreme Court's verdict; it is the discretion of Governor to call #VKSasikala or not: MoS (Law & Justice) P P Choudhary pic.twitter.com/VRCxjaX7ca— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 201710:07 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:03 am (IST) Feb 14, 201710:00 am (IST)
Clear that there are disproportionate assets, question is how much?: Subramanian Swamy on SC to deliver judgement in #VKSasikala DA case pic.twitter.com/9bABdScbIy— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20179:58 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:58 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:31 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:30 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:28 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:25 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:24 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:19 am (IST)
The Marina spirit awaits judgement calmly. They've always respected civil order& will maintain it. Courts have a duty & so have the people— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20179:14 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:11 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:10 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:09 am (IST) Feb 14, 20179:07 am (IST)
TN: AIADMK senior leader M. Thambidurai reaches Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur to meet #VKSasikala, who is already present inside (file pic) pic.twitter.com/T51JDzBIKU— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20179:03 am (IST) Feb 14, 20178:45 am (IST) Feb 14, 20178:45 am (IST) Feb 14, 20178:37 am (IST)
Chennai: Security deployment outside Poes Garden, as precaution ahead of SC's verdict in DA case against #VKSasikala, to be announced today pic.twitter.com/LA7EHFomBl— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20178:35 am (IST) Feb 14, 20178:30 am (IST) Feb 14, 20178:01 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:59 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:53 am (IST)
Sasikala has claimed the support of 129 party MLAs while Panneerselvam claims that the lawmakers have been “held captive” at a luxury resort near Chennai. So far, 12 AIADMK parliamentarians and seven MLAs, excluding Panneerselvam, have sided with the 'caretaker' CM. The latest additions to his flock are Madurai South MLA Saravanan and MP Gopalakrishnan.
Feb 14, 20177:53 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:52 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:52 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:52 am (IST)
Kovathur, TN: Security deployed outside Golden Bay Resort as a precaution in wake of today's judgement in DA case against #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/FGPGp0iusz— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20177:52 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:52 am (IST) Feb 14, 20177:52 am (IST)
#TopStory: Supreme Court to deliver its judgement in disproportionate assets case against #VKSasikala, today. pic.twitter.com/gDJZcTexme— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
Feb 14, 20177:51 am (IST)