  Associate Sponsor
LIVE NOW
AIADMK Live: Attorney General Reiterates Need for Composite Floor Test in House

News18.com | February 14, 2017, 8:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

Newly elected AIAMDK Legislature Party Leader E Palaniswami met Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening, in a meeting that lasted 10 minutes. He has been picked by party MLAs as the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader following VK Sasikala's conviction by the Supreme Court in a corruption case. Minutes after Palaniswami’s meeting with the Governor, ‘caretaker’ CM O Panneerselvam demanded a floor test.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates:

Feb 14, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted VK Sasikala in the 20-year-old disproportionate case (DA) and sentenced her to 4 years in jail. 

However, the verdict has far-reaching consequences. Since the late CM Jayalalithaa was also convicted, her photographs cannot be kept in the assembly. 

As a result of this judgement, her portraits will also be removed from all government buildings.    


Feb 14, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

 

Mukul Rohtagi Attorney General tells CNN-News18 that he has already given his opinion in writing. "If there are two rivals, there should be a floor test."

"There should be a composite floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly."  

Rohatgi also added that it is not necessary to swear-in a Chief Miniter before the floor test. O. Panneerselvam is the chief minister and the governor can go ahead with the floor test.   


Feb 14, 2017 7:48 pm (IST)

DGP and Chennai police commissioner S George are meeting Tamil Nadu Governor at Raj Bhavan to intimate him of law and order situation in the state. 


Feb 14, 2017 7:39 pm (IST)

Chennai Commissioner has reached the Raj Bhawan to meet the Tamil Nadu governor.  


Feb 14, 2017 7:24 pm (IST)

Highlights of the day:

VK Sasikala was on Tuesday morning convicted by the Supreme Court and sentenced to four years in jail in the 20-year-old disproportionate assets (DA) case, dashing her plans to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Veteran AIADMK legislator Semmalai extended support to O Panneerselvam, giving a boost to the caretaker chief minister's camp.

With AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala pushing her nominee to be the next Tamil Nadu chief minister, BJP said the appointment of a proxy can never win people's trust and urged the Governor to take a decision on the basis of numbers as well as credibility.

V K Sasikala's camp, after Sasikala's conviction in the DA case, is expected to file a review petition. 


Feb 14, 2017 7:10 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:00 pm (IST)

After meeting with Governor, Palaniswami returns to Golden Bay resort


Feb 14, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)

We are confident of proving our majority. We have asked for an appointment at 7 pm: V Maitreyan, OPS supporter


Feb 14, 2017 6:17 pm (IST)


There is a threat to over lives. If somebody comes here to evict us forcefully, we will go on a indefinite hunger strike: Sasikala loyalists


Feb 14, 2017 6:14 pm (IST)

We all MLAs have elected Palaniswami the leader. We expect the Governor to help form the government soon. Somebody is conspiring to break our party: Sasikala loyalists


Feb 14, 2017 6:09 pm (IST)

Pannneerselvam too seeks time with Governor


Feb 14, 2017 6:08 pm (IST)

Palaniswami asked the governor for a suitable time to prove his majority at the floor of the house


Feb 14, 2017 5:49 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)

Palaniswami's meeting with the Governor lasted about 10 mins


Feb 14, 2017 5:28 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)

Images outside Rajbhavan in Chennai
(Devendra Singh Rana/Network18)


Feb 14, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)

Images outside Rajbhavan in Chennai
(Devendra Singh Rana/Network18)


Feb 14, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

E Palaniswami reaches Raj Bhavan in Chennai to meet Governor


Feb 14, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)

Whoever takes over the reins of AIADMK should not be a puppet of Sasikala: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of the late Jayalalithaa


Feb 14, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)

Subramanian Swamy differs with the advice given by Attorney General to Tamil Nadu Governor to hold a composite floor test


Feb 14, 2017 4:06 pm (IST)

Panneerselvam cannot withdraw his resignation: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

No list given to Governor from Panneerselvam: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)

Now Tamil Nadu Governor has to take a wise decision: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)

Palanisamy has left the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur near Chennai and is on his way to the Raj Bhavan 


Feb 14, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

Palanisamy to meet Governor at 5:30pm


Feb 14, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

Police stopped O Paneerselvam's supporters while they were on the way to Golden Bay resort, where party MLAs are staying. They were barred to enter the resort to avoid any clash.


Feb 14, 2017 3:18 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on DA case against VK Sasikala.


Feb 14, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 2:32 pm (IST)

Nobody has the authority to elect anybody: Panneerselvam camp on election of Palaniswami as AIADMK Legislature Party leader (PTI)


Feb 14, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)

Already we have the majority and therefore there is no problem in forming a government in Tamil Nadu. O Panneerselvam was expelled and Edappady K Palaniswamy was elected as AIADMK Legislature Party Leader. Palaniswamy will form the government: senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said. 


Feb 14, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

O. Panneerselvam was expelled and Edapadi K Palanisamy has been appointed as the new general secretary by VK Sasikala.


Feb 14, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

We have the required numbers and the governor should invite us to form the government in Tamil Nadu. A letter was already sent to governor and President Pranab Mukherjee and there should not be any delay: Edapadi K. Palanisamy


Feb 14, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)

J Jayalalithaa’s properties will be attached following Supreme Court’s verdict on disproportionate assets case.


Feb 14, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)

Our good governance has been guaranteed with the Supreme Court’s verdict: Panneerselvam


Feb 14, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

Letter signed by MLAs supporting Edapadi K. Palanisamy as the AIADMK's legislature party leader sent to governor C Vidyasagar Rao.


Feb 14, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

The case was investigated by ACB. So Karnataka police has no role. The directive needs to come from Tamil Nadu home department. If she surrenders before trial court, prison department will take charge: Karnataka DGP on Sasikala


Feb 14, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

Decision taken by Sasikala regarding his suspension is illegal as the court judgement says she has to surrender forthwith and hence it's a contempt of court. Amma's spirit is still alive. It will protect our state and its people and show us the right way: Panneerselvam camp


Feb 14, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

A new government will be formed. Everyone except O Panneerselvam is invited: AIADMK tweet


Feb 14, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)

As soon as governor calls we will submit letter to him to prove out majority to form the government: Edapadi K Palanisamy


Feb 14, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

We have the numbers and therefore we have written a letter to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to invite us to form the government: Edapadi K Palanisamy


Feb 14, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala camp wrote a letter to the Governor mentioning that O Panneerselvan has been expelled and Edapadi K Palanisamy was appointed as the new leader of legislator. The letter further reads the Governor should invite them to form the government.


Feb 14, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam was expelled from AIADMK and Sasikala loyalist, Minister Edappady K Palaniswamy, elected as AIADMK Legislature Party Leader


Feb 14, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

Amma’s spirit is guiding us. We will follow the footsteps of Amma (Jayalalithaa): Panneerselvam


Feb 14, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

General people given us overwhelming support to us. I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters. Amma;s tule will continue…will continue…will continue….Please maintain peace: OPS


Feb 14, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam urged supporters to maintain law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.


Feb 14, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

I am confident that I will get the majority, Says Panneerselvam


Feb 14, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam says, forget differences and stay united


Feb 14, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

State minister Edapadi K Palanisamy has been appointed as the new leader of legislator by VK Sasikala.


Feb 14, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

OPS first reaction: Caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam wrote an open letter to party leaders mentioning, “MLAs must forget temporary differences and should unite.”


Feb 14, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Golden Bay Resorts in Koovathur to elect a legislature party leader Jayalalitha's nephew Deepak Jayakumar also in meeting with Sasikala in the resort.


Feb 14, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

The two judges, Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy, reached the dias at 10.32 am in Court Number 6, which was jam-packed with a large number of advocates and mediapersons. After the seal of the voluminous judgement was opened by the court staff, the two judges held discussion for a few moments. Amid pin-drop silence, Justice Ghose, before pronouncing the judgement, said "You can understand (that it is) too much of a fatty judgement. We have taken the burden on us." Immediately thereafter, Justice Ghose began reading the operative part of the judgement. It was over by 10.40 am. (PTI info)


Feb 14, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

The pronouncement of DA case verdict in the SC, which decided the fate of VK Sasikala, was completed in about eight minutes.


Feb 14, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Golden Bay Resorts in Koovathur to elect a legislature party leader.


Feb 14, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

Family tree of VK Sasikala:


Feb 14, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

MGR look alike celebrating Sasikala's verdict outside OPS residence in Chennai (Deepa Balakrishnan)


Feb 14, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

I expect that the AIADMK legislators will now meet to elect a leader. If there is only one claimant, the governor can swear in the claimant and ask him to prove his majority. If there are two claimants, the governor should call for a composite vote (following the Uttar Pradesh precedent) I have no comment on the judgement. It is a SC’s judgement and we are all bound by the judgement: P. Chidambaram


Feb 14, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

After being convicted in disproportionate assets case, a high level meeting chaired by VK Sasikala with the MLAs underway in Golden Bay Resorts: AIADMK Sources


Feb 14, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

Where is the question of OPS gaining ground? He doesn't have the support of MLAs. Sasikala is still the master of her party and she will appoint someone to stake her claim: Subramanian Swamy on Panneerselvam


Feb 14, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

After serving her term, Sasikala can still serve as Chief Minister. The real issue is that the SC has finally established is that Sasikala and Jayalalithaa engaged in corruption at the highest level and that must be punished: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

I welcome Supreme Court’s verdict. This is the verdict for the betterment of people in Tamil Nadu. Family politics will be over in Tamil Nadu with this verdict. All over the world every Tamilian will be praising this verdict. This verdict proves that justice prevails in India. On all of the false cases put against me, I have filed a quash petition. Sasikala and her family humiliated me but not Amma, Amma was the nicest person. Sasikala natarajan is a criminal. We will celebrate her conviction. Panneerselvam is the ideal choice for the next Chief Minister of the state. I spearheaded in this movement and got success: Sasikala Pushpa


Feb 14, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Mettupalayam AIADMK MLA O. K. Chinnaraj extended support to Panneerselvam. More Sasikala camp MLAs are expected to join him soon.


Feb 14, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

More images outside O Panneerselvam house in Chennai/Golden Bay Resorts. (Deepa Balakrishnan/Poornima Murali) 

 


Feb 14, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Justice finally prevailed after 21-years. We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court: DMK’s MK Stalin


Feb 14, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

The Supreme Court’s verdict in DA case is out today. Need of the hour is to enable an able and stable government in Tamil Nadu as per the wishes of the people of state:  Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu tweet on Sasikala’s verdict 


Feb 14, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

Images outside O Panneerselvam house in Chennai. (Deepa Balakrishnan) 


Feb 14, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

Soli Sorabjee: However, Sasikala camp has the majority. Someone else can be nominated for the post of CM who is loyal to her. Her conviction doesn't debar her from running the party.


Feb 14, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

Soli Sorabjee: There is no split verdict by the Supreme Court. She can't possibly be the CM. She will have to serve the sentence.


Feb 14, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Sensing law and order violation, security has been increased across Tamil Nadu. Additional police forces were sent to Poes Garden, Golden Bay Resorts and O Panneerselvam residence in Chennai.


Feb 14, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Sasikala’s first reaction after the verdict: "Whenever Jayalalithaa (Amma) was in crisis, I also suffered. This time, I will take it upon me. 'Justice will prevail'.


Feb 14, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

VK Sasikala who was convicted in DA case was asked to surrender in Bengaluru court by the Supreme Court.  


Feb 14, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

VK Sasikala’s supporters gathered outside Poes Garden are very upset. “The judgment has been forced on us to destroy the party. Democracy has died in India. It’s a plot by the Centre,” they said.


Feb 14, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Supreme Court ordered VK Sasikala to serve rest of her jail sentence of three years and six months as she has already served almost six months in jail.


Feb 14, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

There is just an option of review petition which is just a formality. There is no option. AIADMK will now have to choose their leader and it will be the Chief Minister. Now the governor shouldn't be taking any longer or else it will be another case: Subramanyam Swamy on Sasikala


Feb 14, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

People are crowding around OPS's residence. They are saying that now Jayalalithaa’s soul can rest in peace now: (Info CNN-Ndews18’s Deepa Balakrishnan)


Feb 14, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
What is Sasikala's next move? Right now, she is in the Golden Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram along with the AIADMK MLAs. She has to surrender in Bengaluru today evening, failing which the Karnataka police can send a team to Mahabalipuram. Her CM hopes have been dashed, but she can still prop up one of her loyalists while she goes for a review petition.
 

Feb 14, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

After being convicted in disproportionate assets by Supreme Court VK Sasikala cannot contest elections for the next 6 years.


Feb 14, 2017 11:00 am (IST)

Celebration outside O Panneerselvam residence in Chennai after VK Sasikala convicted by the Supreme Court in DA case.


Feb 14, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Judiciary had a tough time with these criminal masters. Corruption of this country will be met out with this decision. SC has set aside Karnataka High Court judgement: Lawyer on Sasikala verdict


Feb 14, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Today is the biggest day for corruption free politics in India. SC set aside the judgement of the high court: Lawyer on Sasikala verdict


Feb 14, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Law is equal for all. Whoever raised question on Governor's role, it clears the air about the reason he was waiting: Nalin Kohli


Feb 14, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

I am not surprised by the judgement. In this case, the disqualification will be for 10 years 4 years of conviction and another 6 years: BV Acharya on Sasikala


Feb 14, 2017 10:49 am (IST)
The SC bench headed by Justice Pinaki Ghosh and Justice Amitava Roy in effect upheld a trial court verdict that had convicted all five in the case.
 

Feb 14, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Prime accused late chief minister J Jayalalithaa too has been convicted along with three others who are part of Sasikala’s extended family. 


Feb 14, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

She has been sent to four years in jail plus a fine of Rs 10 crore, and the conviction effectively means she will be debarred from taking part in electoral politics. 


Feb 14, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Justice has been done. This judgment shows however mighty and powerful an accused may be, if he is really guilty he cannot avoid law and law will catch them. It also shows how strong and independent our law is: BV Acharya


Feb 14, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Sasikala has fined a penalty of Rs 10 crore.


Feb 14, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years' jail term in the disproportionate assets case.


Feb 14, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

Judges arrive at Supreme Court to initiate the hearing process on Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case.


Feb 14, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Possible outcome:

First: If SC upholds Karnataka HC verdict - (i.e acquittal ) it will be a huge relief to her - decks will be cleared for her taking over as CM

Second: If Sasikala is convicted - it's the end of the road for her - because she will be barred from electoral politics and can't lay claim to the post of CM. But she can still prop her loyalist for the post of CM.

Third: If SC remands the matter back to the High Court saying case needs to be reconsidered - then it will be trouble for Sasikala - because the conviction order of the trial court will come into force - barring her from becoming the CM


Feb 14, 2017 10:16 am (IST)

Mood at Sasikala camp is tense since morning. No AIADMK leaders willing to talk to media.


Feb 14, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

Minister Rajendran Balaji and Thambidurai reached the Golden Bay Resorts to meet VK Sasikala.


Feb 14, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

Another MLA Semmalai extends his support to O Panneerselvam. There are now 12 MPs and 9 MLAs with Panneerselvam.


Feb 14, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

Karanataka High Court order should be set aside. We will wait for an order favorable to us: TKS Elangovan, DMK leader


Feb 14, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu fisheries minister Jayakumar has reached Golden Bay resorts where AIADMK MLAs are currently lodged.


Feb 14, 2017 9:31 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu governor made a grave mistake by not inviting Sasikala to form the government: Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

AIADMK sources to CNN News18: Sasikala mulling the option of choosing someone from late Jayalalitha's family as her successorif the verdict going against her. Name of Deepak Jayakumar, nephew of Jayalalithaa could be proposed.

 


Feb 14, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

The TN Governor is a man of enormous integrity. He is new to the job. He has been given very bad advice. Legal advice from a Union minister let governors down in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh as well: Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

SC may send back the case to the high court to re-calculate the amount misappropriated in the case: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

 If the sessions court and high court give the same judgment then the SC will be inclined to give a different decision: Swamy  


Feb 14, 2017 9:19 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

It is only Sasikala who claimed to have 129 MLAs therefore OPS has no locus standi. Sasikala should be called in to form the govt: Subramanian Swamy on Governor’s role


Feb 14, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

The case is now reserved and it is for the Supreme Court to decide. I am not anyone to say that Sasikala is not qualified enough to be the Chief Minister: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

The stand I have taken on the VK Sasikala case is on the basis of the Constitution: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 14, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

“I expect justice will be done. It could be anything,” says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
 


Feb 14, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

AIADMK leader VK Sasikala mulling the option of choosing someone from late Jayalalitha's family as her successor (if the verdict going against her). Name of Deepak jay Kumar, nephew of Jayalalithaa could be proposed: Party Sources              


Feb 14, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

If she was acquitted, Governor may ask both Sasikala and O Panneerselvam camp to show majority where MLAs will be asked for confidential ballot on whom they want to be the next chief minister of the state.


Feb 14, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

If convicted in DA case, VK Sasikala will be ineligible for the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.


Feb 14, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

If VK Sasikala convicted in disproportionate asset case then it will be the end of her political career.


Feb 14, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

A massive security arrangement in place in and around Poes Garden residence of VK Sasikala.


Feb 14, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Sasikala has claimed the support of 129 party MLAs while Panneerselvam claims that the lawmakers have been “held captive” at a luxury resort near Chennai. So far, 12 AIADMK parliamentarians and seven MLAs, excluding Panneerselvam, have sided with the 'caretaker' CM. The latest additions to his flock are Madurai South MLA Saravanan and MP Gopalakrishnan.


Feb 14, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu has a 234-member assembly and Sasikala looks set for a facile victory during a floor test, but an adverse court verdict can put paid to her chief ministerial ambition.


Feb 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

The Attorney General has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgement in the Jagdambika Pal case in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the assembly to determine who between the two claimants -- Pal and Kalyan Singh – commanded the majority support for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.


Feb 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Recently, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi advised Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to hold a special session of the state assembly within a week for a floor test to ascertain who (Sasikala or O Panneerselvam) enjoys majority support of MLAs.


Feb 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

For Sasikala (who was elected AIADMK legislature party leader on February 5), the judgement is very crucial because this will decide her political future in Tamil Nadu.


Feb 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Since Jayalalithaa is dead, the case against her would be abated. The other accused are: Sasikala's relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi. They were convicted by the trial court, but acquitted by the Karnataka High Court. 


Feb 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Feb 14, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

The bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy will pass the order based on appeals. They will also hear the order of Karnataka government acquitting the main accused former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa including Sasikala.


Feb 14, 2017 7:50 am (IST)

The Supreme Court’s verdict on disproportionate asset case, which will decide the future of AIADMK supremo VK Sasikala, having a bitter political battle for chief ministership with O Pannerselvam, is likely to announce today at 10.30 am.


