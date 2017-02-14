AIADMK Live: Attorney General Reiterates Need for Composite Floor Test in House

Feb 14, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted VK Sasikala in the 20-year-old disproportionate case (DA) and sentenced her to 4 years in jail.

However, the verdict has far-reaching consequences. Since the late CM Jayalalithaa was also convicted, her photographs cannot be kept in the assembly.

As a result of this judgement, her portraits will also be removed from all government buildings.