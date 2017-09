Sep 12, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

RECAP | Agreeing with the judge, a two-judge bench of the High Court allowed the meeting but made it clear that any decision taken at the meeting will be subject to the final outcome in the appeal and posted the matter to October 23.

In his petition, Vetrivel had contended that the General Council meeting could not be convened in the absence of “interim” general secretary Sasikala who is lodged in a Bengaluru jail in a corruption case. TTV Dinakaran, who maintains he is the deputy general secretary of the AIADMK, had warned of legal action against those who participate in the meeting.