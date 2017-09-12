GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK Live: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam Wrest Control from VK Sasikala, Say Jayalalithaa is 'Eternal Leader'

News18.com | September 12, 2017, 2:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

O Palaniswami and E Palaniswami have effectively taken back control of the AIADMK from the VK Sasikala camp, passing a resolution that only those appointed by Jayalalithaa before her death shall continue to be office-bearers. The General Council has also quashed all decisions made by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran, who has threatened to “topple” the government.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 12, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)


MK Stalin filed a writ petition demanding floor test to prove EPS' majority. Case likely to come up on Thursday

Sep 12, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)


Madras HC agrees to hear DMK & PMK's pleas on Oct 10 for ordering floor test in TN Assembly

Sep 12, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

DMK has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking permission to meet the governor to prove majority...It further said that Edapaddi Palaniswami must prove his majority on the floor...

Sep 12, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
READ | Why the AIADMK Govt in Tamil Nadu is on Shaky Ground

While the merging of the Edapaddi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam gave some respite to the EPS government, it may not be enough to save the government if it comes to a floor test.

Sep 12, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Here’s why the Tamil Nadu government is on shaky ground and fresh elections may be in the offing for the Southern bellwether state.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is a 234-member assembly and to be in government, the AIADMK requires the votes of 117 MLAs on the floor of the house. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the AIADMK fought the election under Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and won a second consecutive term by getting 134 seats. The DMK, the main opposition party, improved its 2011 tally and won 89 seats.

Since the death of J Jayalalithaa nine months ago, the party has seen multiple splits and mergers, two Chief Ministers and even a floor test. On Tuesday, when Dinakaran criticized the party’s move to remove Sasikala from her post, he claimed he had the support of 21 MLAs. The EPS and OPS factions have the support of 103 and 10 MLAs respectively. Together, with 113 MLAs, they are four short of the magic number.

Sep 12, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at General Council meet: TTV Dinakaran has no locus standi to criticise us; late CM Jayalalithaa had kept him away from party affairs for 10 years

Sep 12, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

TTV Dinakaran demands resignation of Edappadi Palaniswami

Dhinakaran says that the government has lost the trust the people of Tamil Nadu so the chief minister needs and his council of minister needs to resign. 

Sep 12, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

We need to save the party... Governor has asked us to wait for a couple of days... All 21 MLAs are going to vote against EPS: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Dinakaran throws opens challenge to EPS and OPS... Asks them to face elections

Sep 12, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Everybody knows that this govt doesn't have the support of 117 MLAS... The governor has the responsibility to ask the CM to prove majority...Time to replace the chief minsiter and his council of minister: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

We have already given letters to the Governor from 21 MLAS expressing no confidence on EPS: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Any decision taken the General Council has to be vetted by the Court. They don't have numbers: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)


If EPS doesn't have numbers why doesn't he step down and the legislature elect the new chief minister: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)


They just want to sit on the chair and enjoy the power... This is something told by the party...This is just a small hurdle... People say that I am the trusted Leituant of Amma not EPS or OPS: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)


Pannerselvam is the reason why we lost the two-leaf symbol... Cadre is with us, we will fight against OPS and EPS: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Once again we will bring Amma's rule in Tamil Nadu. The fight will be between us and the DMK. I can't see Edapaddi Palaniswami sitting on CM's chair: TTV Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)


I will send this government packing...  Nobody voted for Edappadi Palaniswami: Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)


TTV Dinakaran is addressing a press conference in Madurai after the resolutions passed by the General Council

Sep 12, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)


They have betrayed the AIADMK cadre and people of Tamil Nadu: TTV Dinakaran

Sep 12, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

New designation: O Panneerselvam to be chief co-ordinator of the party and Edappadi Palaniswami will be assistant  chief co-ordinator. All powers of General Secretary is given to the chief co-ordinator and assistant chief co-ordinator. Jayalalithaa will always be AIADMK party General Secretary.

Sep 12, 2017 11:35 am (IST)


RESOLUTION | The General Secretary post shall always remain with J Jayalalithaa

Sep 12, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

All announced and appointment made by TTV Dinakaran not binding on the party.

Sep 12, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

The temporary general secretary post has been scrapped. VK Sasikala sacked as general secretary.

Sep 12, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

AIADMK General Council passes a resolution that office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa to continue in office.  VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran were appointed after Jayalalithaa's death as general secretary and deputy general secretary. The resolution effectively seeks to strikes down VK Sasikala's appointment as General Secretary.

Sep 12, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Resolution at AIADMK General Council: The Unified factions will seek to retrieve the two-leave election symbol. now under dispute before the Election Commission. 

Sep 12, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

JUST IN | RB Uday Kumar is reading out the resolution at the General Council meeting

Sep 12, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

AIADMK general council meeting begins. The meeting is scheduled to invalidate decisions taken in violation of party by-laws. If the resolution on by-laws is passed - will nullify Sasikala's allegiance to the party.  Right now EPS-OPS has 112 MLAS, lacking the number from 118 majority- while TTV Dhinakaran has proven he has 22 MLAs

Sep 12, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

AIADMK general council meeting will begin shortly. The meeting is scheduled to invalidate decisions taken in violation  of party by-laws. If the resolution on by-laws is passed - will nullify Sasikala's allegiance to the party.  Right now EPS-OPS has 112 MLAS, lacking the number from 118 majority- while TTV Dhinakaran has proven he has 22 MLAs

Sep 12, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

What will happen if Dinakaran Withdraws 
 
Total number of seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly is 234, HALFWAY is 117
 
AIADMK - 134-21 = 113 (4 SHORT OF HALFWAY)

Sep 12, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

AIADMK Potboiler the Dinakaran Chapter

AUG 21: EPS-OPS FACTIONS MERGE; O PANNEERSELVAM MADE Dy CM

AUG 22: 19 MLAS LOYAL TO TTV DINAKARAN REVOLT AGAINST MERGER

AUG 22: 19 MLAS MEET TN GUV, DEMAND EDAPADDI PALANISWAMI' REMOVAL AS CM

AUG 22: MLAS MOVED TO RESORT IN PUDUCHERRY TO PREVENT HORSE TRADING

AUG 26: 2 MORE MLAS JOIN DINAKARAN, NUMBER UP TO 21

AUG 28: 27 MLAS SKIP EPS-OPS MEET, EXODUS TO DINAKARAN CAMP?

AUG 30: TTV WARNS EPS MUST STEP DOWN, SAYS SASIKALA STILL AIADMK BOSS

AUG 30: CPM, CPI, MMK, VCK MEET TN GUV, URGE FLOOR TEST

