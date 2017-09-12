AIADMK Live: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam Wrest Control from VK Sasikala, Say Jayalalithaa is 'Eternal Leader'

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
While the merging of the Edapaddi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam gave some respite to the EPS government, it may not be enough to save the government if it comes to a floor test.
Here’s why the Tamil Nadu government is on shaky ground and fresh elections may be in the offing for the Southern bellwether state.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly is a 234-member assembly and to be in government, the AIADMK requires the votes of 117 MLAs on the floor of the house. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the AIADMK fought the election under Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and won a second consecutive term by getting 134 seats. The DMK, the main opposition party, improved its 2011 tally and won 89 seats.
Since the death of J Jayalalithaa nine months ago, the party has seen multiple splits and mergers, two Chief Ministers and even a floor test. On Tuesday, when Dinakaran criticized the party’s move to remove Sasikala from her post, he claimed he had the support of 21 MLAs. The EPS and OPS factions have the support of 103 and 10 MLAs respectively. Together, with 113 MLAs, they are four short of the magic number.
AIADMK General Council passes a resolution that office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa to continue in office. VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran were appointed after Jayalalithaa's death as general secretary and deputy general secretary. The resolution effectively seeks to strikes down VK Sasikala's appointment as General Secretary.
AIADMK general council meeting begins. The meeting is scheduled to invalidate decisions taken in violation of party by-laws. If the resolution on by-laws is passed - will nullify Sasikala's allegiance to the party. Right now EPS-OPS has 112 MLAS, lacking the number from 118 majority- while TTV Dhinakaran has proven he has 22 MLAs
Chennai: #AIADMK(EPS-OPS faction) general council meeting begins pic.twitter.com/wxMAx67TEf— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2017
AIADMK general council meeting will begin shortly. The meeting is scheduled to invalidate decisions taken in violation of party by-laws. If the resolution on by-laws is passed - will nullify Sasikala's allegiance to the party. Right now EPS-OPS has 112 MLAS, lacking the number from 118 majority- while TTV Dhinakaran has proven he has 22 MLAs
AIADMK Potboiler the Dinakaran Chapter
AUG 21: EPS-OPS FACTIONS MERGE; O PANNEERSELVAM MADE Dy CM
AUG 22: 19 MLAS LOYAL TO TTV DINAKARAN REVOLT AGAINST MERGER
AUG 22: 19 MLAS MEET TN GUV, DEMAND EDAPADDI PALANISWAMI' REMOVAL AS CM
AUG 22: MLAS MOVED TO RESORT IN PUDUCHERRY TO PREVENT HORSE TRADING
AUG 26: 2 MORE MLAS JOIN DINAKARAN, NUMBER UP TO 21
AUG 28: 27 MLAS SKIP EPS-OPS MEET, EXODUS TO DINAKARAN CAMP?
AUG 30: TTV WARNS EPS MUST STEP DOWN, SAYS SASIKALA STILL AIADMK BOSS
AUG 30: CPM, CPI, MMK, VCK MEET TN GUV, URGE FLOOR TEST
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 375/550.0 overs 207/1042.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs