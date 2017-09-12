AIADMK Live: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam Wrest Control from VK Sasikala, Say Jayalalithaa is 'Eternal Leader'

Sep 12, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Here’s why the Tamil Nadu government is on shaky ground and fresh elections may be in the offing for the Southern bellwether state.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is a 234-member assembly and to be in government, the AIADMK requires the votes of 117 MLAs on the floor of the house. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the AIADMK fought the election under Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and won a second consecutive term by getting 134 seats. The DMK, the main opposition party, improved its 2011 tally and won 89 seats.

Since the death of J Jayalalithaa nine months ago, the party has seen multiple splits and mergers, two Chief Ministers and even a floor test. On Tuesday, when Dinakaran criticized the party’s move to remove Sasikala from her post, he claimed he had the support of 21 MLAs. The EPS and OPS factions have the support of 103 and 10 MLAs respectively. Together, with 113 MLAs, they are four short of the magic number.