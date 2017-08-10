AIADMK Live: EPS Will Lose CM's Chair if We Go to EC, Says Defiant Dinakaran

Event Highlights
TTV Dinakaran takes on Palaniswami, asks if everyone else appointed by Sasikala can continue, why can’t he. Palaniswami has been hand-picked by Sasikala for the CM’s chair before she was jailed. “If we approach the Election Commission, Palaniswami will lose the CM’s chair. No one can remove me from the party. Only person who can remove me is Sasikala,” says Dinakaran.
The bypoll to Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar Assembly constituency became another flashpoint between the two factions. Apart from voter bribery, Dinakaran was also accused of trying to influence the Election Commission to win the party’s “two leaves” symbol which had been frozen by the poll panel. His alleged middleman was Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a notorious conman.
Formally expelling both Sasikala and Dinakaran was among the pre-conditions the Panneerselvam camp, which is also holding consultations on the possibility of merger, had made. The move in both camps is being perceived as coming one step closer to a merger of the two camps by easing out Sasikala and Dinakaran.
The resolution says the appointment of Dinakaran as deputy general secretary of the AIADMK was against party rules as he openly questioned their authority. This is the first time that the chief minister has made a categorical assertion about the status of Dinakaran's appointment by his aunt Sasikala on February 14 just ahead of her incarceration.
