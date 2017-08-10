AIADMK Live: EPS Will Lose CM's Chair if We Go to EC, Says Defiant Dinakaran

Aug 10, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

TTV Dinakaran takes on Palaniswami, asks if everyone else appointed by Sasikala can continue, why can’t he. Palaniswami has been hand-picked by Sasikala for the CM’s chair before she was jailed. “If we approach the Election Commission, Palaniswami will lose the CM’s chair. No one can remove me from the party. Only person who can remove me is Sasikala,” says Dinakaran.