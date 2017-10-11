AICTE CMAT 2018 Online Registration to Start on Oct 21st 2017; Exam on Jan 21st 2018

Common Management Admission Test - CMAT 2018 Online Registration process will be initiated by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on its official website - aicte-cmat.in on October 21st 2017, 10 AM onwards.All India Council for Technical Education will organize the CMAT 2018 exam on January 21st, 2018.AICTE conducts the Common Management Admission Test - CMAT every year for candidates seeking admissions to various management degree programs offered by AICTE-approved Institutions/ University Departments/ Constituent Colleges/ Affiliated Colleges across the county.As per a report, the last date to register online for CMAT 2018 is December 15th 2017. The Common Management Admission Test - CMAT 2018 result is tentatively expected to be announced in February 2018 following which the counseling schedules will be released for the eligible candidates.Candidates applying for CMAT 2018 must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university and candidates in their final year of degree programme may also apply.The CMAT 2018 exam pattern is expected to be similar to CMAT 2017. Thereby candidates will be tested on four main skills viz:1. Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation2. Logical Reasoning3. Language Comprehension4. General AwarenessEach section will have 25 questions and will carry 100 marks respectively. Negative marking will be there in the exam and 1 mark will get deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates will be allowed 180 minutes or 3 hours to attempt CMAT 2018.AICTE provides an online Trial Test a month before the exam usually for the candidates to get accustomed to the test layout, pattern and navigation. So, candidates interested in appearing for CMAT 2018 must keep a tab on the official website.