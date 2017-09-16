AIIMS Fellowship Programme January 2018 Online Registration Begins at aiimsexams.org; Last Date October 5th
AIIMS, New Delhi will conduct the online test for the same on November 18th 2017. The last date to apply online is October 5th 2017.
Candidates interested in applying for the Fellowship programme for January 2018 session can apply online at aiimsexams.org/
AIIMS Fellowship Programme 2018 Online Registration has begun for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Fellowship Programme for January 2018 session at AIIMS’ official website - aiimsexams.org. As per the notification, 45 Fellowships are available for the eligible candidates to pursue in Cardiac Anesthesiology, CMET, CTVS, CDER, ENT, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Deformities, Gynaecology, Medical Oncology, Neuro Anesthesiology, Neurology, Neuro-Surgery, Radiology, Surgery and Urology.
AIIMS, New Delhi will conduct the online test for the same on November 18th 2017. The last date to apply online is October 5th 2017. Candidates interested in applying for the Fellowship programme for January 2018 session can follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to Apply for AIIMS Fellowship Programme 2018?
Step 1: Visit the official website – aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Click on – Academic Courses tab on the left side of the homepage
Step 3: Click on Fellowship Programme under Super specialization
Step 4: Click on Registration on the left side of the screen
Step 5: Click on ‘Click Here’ under new registration and complete the online application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a Print Out
Direct Link: http://fellowship.aiimsexams.org/Welcome_DM.aspx
Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Fellowship Programme 2018 for Stage-I will be declared on December 5th 2017. The online test will be of 60 marks and the duration of the test will also be 60 minutes only.
Once the online test results are declared, out of the candidates who will get 50th Percentile or more, candidates 3 times the number of seats advertised in the notification will then be selected for the departmental clinical / practical / lab based assessment that will carry 40 marks. The final list will be taken out post Stage II and the candidates selected thereby will be asked to join on January 15th 2018. The last date for fellowship admissions is set for February 28th 2018.
