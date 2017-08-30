GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

AIIMS Raipur Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade I and II Recruitment 2017 Released on aiimsraipur.edu.in

he All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Raipur will conduct the computer based online test for the direct recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade - I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade - II (Sister Grade II) posts on 9th September 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 30, 2017, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIIMS Raipur Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade I and II Recruitment 2017 Released on aiimsraipur.edu.in
Image for representation.
AIIMS Raipur has released the Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade -I and Staff Nurse Grade-II recruitment test on its official website- aiimsraipur.edu.in. The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Raipur will conduct the computer based online test for the direct recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade - I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade - II (Sister Grade II) posts on 9th September 2017. The candidates who have registered for exam can download AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse admit card 2017 by following the instructions given below:

How to download AIIMS Raipur Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade I and II Recruitment Test 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsraipur.edu.in

Step 2: Click on DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS. Adv. No. Admin /Rec. /Regular /SN-I & SNII /2017 /AIIMS.RPR

Step 3: It will take you to another page, click the url - Login to Download Admit Card

Step 4: Enter you Login Id and Password and click Submit

Step 5: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference

DIRECT LINK:
http://aiimsraipur.cbtexam.in/Candidate/LoginPage.aspx

The candidates will need to carry the Admit Card at the time of Recruitment Test and also furnish a photo id proof. AIIMS Raipur has approximately 475 vacant seats currently out of which 75 posts are for Staff Nursing Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and 400 posts are for the Staff Nurse Grade II (Sisters Grade II).

All India Institute Of Medical College (AIIMS) Raipur is located in the state of Chhattisgarh, India and it is one of the Six AIIMS healthcare institutes in India. AIIMS Raipur was established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Inspiring Conversation With Prasad V Potluri

Inspiring Conversation With Prasad V Potluri

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.