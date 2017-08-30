AIIMS Raipur Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade I and II Recruitment 2017 Released on aiimsraipur.edu.in
he All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Raipur will conduct the computer based online test for the direct recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade - I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade - II (Sister Grade II) posts on 9th September 2017.
Image for representation.
AIIMS Raipur has released the Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade -I and Staff Nurse Grade-II recruitment test on its official website- aiimsraipur.edu.in. The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Raipur will conduct the computer based online test for the direct recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade - I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade - II (Sister Grade II) posts on 9th September 2017. The candidates who have registered for exam can download AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse admit card 2017 by following the instructions given below:
How to download AIIMS Raipur Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade I and II Recruitment Test 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsraipur.edu.in
Step 2: Click on DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS. Adv. No. Admin /Rec. /Regular /SN-I & SNII /2017 /AIIMS.RPR
Step 3: It will take you to another page, click the url - Login to Download Admit Card
Step 4: Enter you Login Id and Password and click Submit
Step 5: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference
DIRECT LINK:
http://aiimsraipur.cbtexam.in/Candidate/LoginPage.aspx
The candidates will need to carry the Admit Card at the time of Recruitment Test and also furnish a photo id proof. AIIMS Raipur has approximately 475 vacant seats currently out of which 75 posts are for Staff Nursing Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and 400 posts are for the Staff Nurse Grade II (Sisters Grade II).
All India Institute Of Medical College (AIIMS) Raipur is located in the state of Chhattisgarh, India and it is one of the Six AIIMS healthcare institutes in India. AIIMS Raipur was established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).
How to download AIIMS Raipur Admit Card for Staff Nurse Grade I and II Recruitment Test 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsraipur.edu.in
Step 2: Click on DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS. Adv. No. Admin /Rec. /Regular /SN-I & SNII /2017 /AIIMS.RPR
Step 3: It will take you to another page, click the url - Login to Download Admit Card
Step 4: Enter you Login Id and Password and click Submit
Step 5: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out for further reference
DIRECT LINK:
http://aiimsraipur.cbtexam.in/Candidate/LoginPage.aspx
The candidates will need to carry the Admit Card at the time of Recruitment Test and also furnish a photo id proof. AIIMS Raipur has approximately 475 vacant seats currently out of which 75 posts are for Staff Nursing Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and 400 posts are for the Staff Nurse Grade II (Sisters Grade II).
All India Institute Of Medical College (AIIMS) Raipur is located in the state of Chhattisgarh, India and it is one of the Six AIIMS healthcare institutes in India. AIIMS Raipur was established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).