Sincere, hardworking and respectful – this is how Aikido instructor Paritosh Kar describes his student Rahul Gandhi. According to Kar, practising Aikido, a Japanese martial art, has made the Congress vice-president more centered and has helped him deal with a barrage of attacks and ridicule from political opponents.“We started training back in 2009. I don’t know how he (Gandhi) came to know of Aikido but since the time he has started practising it, he has been very sincere and hardworking. One thing I will say about him is that he is a very fast learner. However, he does not want to learn too fast. He wants to continue Aikido long term. Aikido is a way of life,” Kar told CNN-News 18.Speaking at an event at the PHD Chamber of Commerce last month, Gandhi had revealed that he was a black belt in Aikido. Kar further revealed that Aikido had helped Gandhi in his political life too.“Aikido is a non-aggressive martial art. So, it makes him become a non-aggressive gentleman. He is a respectful person and he respects his teachers. He is a genius, actually. If anybody speaks anything (negative) about him, he does not react. Because of Aikido, the attacks just don’t hit him,” he added.Kar said that if a student is “sincere” and practices five times a week, he or she can become a black belt in just five to six years. Irregular students, he said, can take anywhere between 10-20 years.Gandhi, who is a black belt, has been practising Aikido for the last eight years. The martial art, his instructor said, has been a sort of stress-buster for the Gandhi scion, who usually has a packed schedule.“After practising Aikido, there is no stress left in him. He is completely relaxed. He also likes to stay fit. Even if he cannot practice Aikido for some reason, he will do some other physical activity like swimming,” Kar added.