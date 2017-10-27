AIMPLB Denies Meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Settle Babri Masjid Dispute Out of Court

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has denied reports that some members met Art of Living guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to find a solution for the Babri Masjid dispute.The denial came after media reports that representatives from the AIMPLB and Nirmohi Akhara, two parties in case being heard in the Supreme Court, met Ravi Shankar.AIMPLB counsel Zafaryab Jilani told News18 that “there has been no such decision by the board” and “if individual members have done anything that doesn't represent what AIMPLB stands by".The historic case is set to be heard from December 5 in the Supreme Court by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. According to AIMPLB there has been no mediation attempts been made so far."The position of the board is very clear on this and that is solution is possible only through adjudication and not mediation. There has been no attempts by the board to meet Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. We have a meeting of lawyers even tomorrow in Delhi to prepare for the hearing on December 5. So there is no merit or legal value to any such proposition," Jilani told News18.There were reports that Ravi Shankar had invited Nirmohi Akhada and AIMPLB members in Bengaluru on October 6 on to resolve the matter out of court for which both sides were ready.Rubbishing such reports, Jilani said, "If some individual is doing anything then that does not hamper the legal stand of the board and will not be considered an action on part of AIMPLB. Even earlier Dr Kalbe Sadiq had given a statement, but in a board meeting, he retracted it as was not in line with the stand of the board."General Secretary of AIMPLB, Maulana Wali Rahmani, told News18, "It is not that we do not understand the importance of mediation. But, we have failed in the past and hence the board wants to solve the matter only in the court. I have no knowledge whatsoever of any member approaching the head of Art of Living."In 2010, Allahabad High Court had ruled that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land of Ayodhya should be divided into 3 parts, with 1/3 going to the Ram Lalla (Infant Lord Ram), represented by the Hindu MahaSabha, for the construction of the Ram temple, 1/3 going to the Islamic Sunni Waqf Board and the remaining 1/3 going to a Hindu religious denomination Nirmohi Akhara.This order was challenged in the Supreme Court where the case is subjudice. The apex court on March 21, said that fresh attempts must be made by all parties to end the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute through a negotiated settlement where even Justice Khehar (the then CJI) offered to be a mediator. But this was not agreed upon.Daily hearings ordered by the SC at a Lucknow court on CBI plea for reviving criminal conspiracy charge against the senior BJP leaders is ongoing.