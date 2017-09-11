The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday launched a nationwide signature campaign to send a message to the Supreme Court and the central government that it would not tolerate any interference in the community’s personal law.The AIMPLB said, as part of the campaign, it would gather the signatures of all Muslim women in the country to make it clear that “women are extremely safe in Shariat." It would then submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Mishra, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The campaign was flagged of with the signature of the general secretary of the law board, Maulana Wali Rahmani, in front of 3,000 burqa-clad women at the Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal.The announcement came just a day after the board held an all-day executive meeting where it decided to set up a committee comprising legal and religious experts to study the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq and submit a report on the recourse available.Since the issue of instant talaq is less about religion and more about gender justice and equality, the board's campaign for women is being seen as more of a referendum to show that “real Muslim women can never accept any interference with their Shariat.”Maulana KR Sajjad Naumani, a member of AIMPLB from Lucknow, told News18 that a referendum is being conducted so that women can themselves retort to “all the mischevious propaganda that is being spread in the country.”The campaign was flagged of in front of 3,000 burqa-clad women at the Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Monday. (Photo: News18)“A mischievous propaganda is going on to deviate our women but it won't be the case anymore. All women from all strata of society will have to sign. You all have to be prepared to make sacrifices in the name of religion. The signature campaign started from here and this national movement is just the beginning,” said Naumani.Naumani urged the women to make sacrifices in the name of Shariat and to protect the essence of it. “Woman have always scarified In Islam. The first bloodshed that happened in the land of mecca was of a woman in the name of religion. You must echo the voice of AIMPLB and stand with us. If non-Muslims cannot understand Shariat then we cannot say anything but we all have to be aware,” he said.“There was a period about which we were warned that Islam would be misunderstood and this is the period," he said in his speech, to which all women clapped and cheered.A point that was repeatedly hammered in the meet was that a woman must marry a Muslim and the relationship must be based on Islamic principles. This was the "only way out to save the Shariat" according to Shehr Qazi and Maulana Mushtaq Ali Naqvi.“Do not marry a non-Muslim. Remember your marriage must be based on Islam and its principles. That is the way to avoid any kind of conflict with Shariat. The woman who have raised their voice against us are not a part of Islam," said the Shehr Qazi.“After completing duties at home, they must look after the world too,” Naqvi said.Dr Asma Zehra, a gynaecologist and a member of AIMPLB from Hyderabad, said that there was no disparity in instant talaq, and claimed rights have been protected and safeguarded under it. “Allah has given husband the right to divorce, but we have been given the right to marry. The marriage is not possible without my consent. We are being provoked but we should stick to Shariat. There is no injustice for us,” she said.