AIMPLB to Discuss SC's Triple Talaq Verdict in September Meet in Bhopal

: After the Supreme Court's landmark judgment, declaring instant triple talaq as unconstitutional, the focus now shifts to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal where the next meeting of All India Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will take place on September 10.The working committee meeting will decide on the future course of action on the apex court's verdict on triple talaq, board's working committee member Zafaryab Jilani said.A senior counsel, Jilani, claimed that other issues will also be discussed, but the verdict will feature prominently.Arif Masood, another AIMPLB member, said the board accepted SC's verdict but will discuss the matter after having a detailed look at the judgment, adding that preparations for the September 10 meeting had begun.Earlier in the day, a five-judge constitution bench of Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, had delivered a historical verdict, terming triple talaq as unconstitutional.