Air Force Orders Court of Inquiry Into Sukhoi Jet Crash
Photo for representation only. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday ordered a court of inquiry into the accident involving a
Sukhoi jet, whose wreckage was found 60 km from Tezpur in Assam.
The Su-30 MKI jet, with two pilots on board, had gone missing on Tuesday shortly after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari Air Force station on a routine training sortie.
“A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Banerjee said.
The wreckage of jet has been found in the thick forest around 60 km from Tezpur where it lost radar contact with the base.
“The wreckage was located today and ground parties are standing by to be airlifted to the crash site as the area is totally inaccessible. Search for flight data recorder and missing crew will be perused by the ground parties after they reach the crash site,” Banerjee said.
He said search teams from the Army are attempting to reach the crash site by trekking cross country, adding their progress is hampered due to inclement weather, thick vegetation and steep gradient of the terrain.
