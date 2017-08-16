Air Hostess Found Dead in Kolkata, Police Suspect Foul Play

: An air hostess, who was working with a private airlines and currently posted in Kolkata, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning in Kestopur, North Kolkata.Preliminary inquiry revealed that the girl, identified as Clara Khongsit Bansha Rai, fell from the third floor of a residential building in Kestopor. It was not clear if the girl fell accidentally, committed suicide or was murdered.Clara was working as a lead cabin attendant for a private airlines. Her family members in Shillong were informed, and they were on the way to Kolkata.It was found that Clara had gone to attend a friend's birthday party in an apartment in Kestopur.“Her body was found near the apartment with serious head injuries this morning. The local residents noticed her body lying in a pool of blood and alerted us. We have detained two of her friends in connection with this case. We have sent her body for post mortem,” a senior police officer said.“Based on the scientific investigation, we suspect foul play in the incident, but it is too early to comment on the matter,” he added.Meanwhile, a team of officers from the Forensic Science Department collected finger print samples from the house and seized liquor bottles.“She was very polite and helpful in nature. We noticed around 3 AM, two men coming out of the building and today morning we came to know that she was dead. We are shocked by the incident,” Raju Saha, a local resident said.The investigation officers are going through her cell phone records looking for leads.