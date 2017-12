Air India AIESL Recruitment: 360 Aircraft Technicians Posts, Download Application Form & Check Registration Process

AIESL - Air India Engineering Services Limited is inviting applications to fill 360 vacancies for the posts of Aircraft Technician and Tradesman with experience in painting, bench fitting, sewing technology and carpentry trades on a Fixed Term Employment (FTE) basis for 5 years.The selected candidates will be initially posted at the Mumbai base of Air India for Boeing or Airbus Group of AIESL, MRO or any other station of the western region. However, upon experience, the job location is transferable to any station in India.Submission of Applications - 2nd & 3rd January 2018Trade Tests/Interviews for Aircraft Technicians for Boeing Group – 8th to 12th January 2018Trade Tests/Interviews for Aircraft Technicians for Boeing Group – 15th to 19th January 2018Aircraft Technician – 325Skilled Tradesmen in fitting trade for Boeing group – 25Skilled Tradesmen in carpentry trade for Boeing Group – 5Skilled Tradesmen in sewing technology trade for Boeing group – 5Candidates must check their eligibility for the post they are applying for from the below mentioned official advertisement. Eligible and interested candidates can download the application form from http://airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/536_1_AIESL-RECT-01-Advertisment-for-Aircraft-Technician.pdf and send the hard copies to addresses mentioned for specific posts in the official advertisement.Applicants also need to send the requested documents along with an application fee via a Demand Draft - DD of ₹1000 drawn in favor of “Air India Engineering Services Limited”. SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.Candidates will be selected via Trade Tests / Interviews and Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The shortlisted candidates will be called for trade tests or interviews via email and the list of eligible candidates will be released on the official website as well.