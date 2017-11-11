Air India Express Pilot booked for Sexual harassment in Kerala
A case has been registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, a police official said, adding that they both belong to Kerala.
Image for representative purposes. (Getty images)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has registered a case against an Air India Express pilot on the basis of a complaint from a female flight attendant, who alleged that she was sexually harassed by him.
The woman told the 'Malayala Manorama' television channel that she had to face constant sexual advances from the pilot following which she resigned.
She filed a police complaint after an incident on September 18 during a flight when she was allegedly harassed again by the pilot, following which a case was registered.
The official said that the police were in the process of recording the statements of those who were on duty on September 18.
