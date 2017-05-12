Air India Flight Overshoots Runway at Pune Airport

New Delhi: As many as 152 passengers on board an Air India aircraft on Friday had a close shave after the plane overshot the runway after landing at the Pune airport.

Following the incident involving the flight AI 849, which flew from Delhi, the runway was closed for a brief while.

#AIUpdate: #AI849 from #Delhi to #Pune overshoots the runway. An emergency evacuation was carried out. All 152 pax are safe. — Air India (@airindiain) May 12, 2017

An Air India spokesperson said the plane overshot the runway and "emergency evacuation" was carried out. All the 152 passengers on board are safe and no one suffered injuries, he

added.

A senior Air India official said following the incident, two pilots have been derostered pending investigation.

The spokesperson said the runway operations have resumed after being stopped for some time.