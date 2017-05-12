X

Air India Flight Overshoots Runway at Pune Airport

PTI

Updated: May 12, 2017, 11:15 PM IST
Image for representational purpose only.

New Delhi: As many as 152 passengers on board an Air India aircraft on Friday had a close shave after the plane overshot the runway after landing at the Pune airport.

Following the incident involving the flight AI 849, which flew from Delhi, the runway was closed for a brief while.

An Air India spokesperson said the plane overshot the runway and "emergency evacuation" was carried out. All the 152 passengers on board are safe and no one suffered injuries, he
added.

A senior Air India official said following the incident, two pilots have been derostered pending investigation.

The spokesperson said the runway operations have resumed after being stopped for some time.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 11:09 PM IST
