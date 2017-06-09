Air India Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing at Jammu Airport, All Safe

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight 821 with 134 passengers suffered tyre burst while landing at the Jammu airport on Friday.

According to the airline officials, all the passengers on board were safe.

AI 821 took off from the city at 11 am and experienced a tyre burst as it was landing at Jammu airport at 12.15 pm.

The airline said in a statement that passengers were evacuated after the incident and all necessary procedures were followed.