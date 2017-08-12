GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Air India Flight With Mamata Banerjee Onboard Gets Delayed Due to Tech Snag

The delay occurred after one of the cooling units of flight (AI-020) failed. Air India arranged for an alternate aircraft.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Flight With Mamata Banerjee Onboard Gets Delayed Due to Tech Snag
Image used for Representative purpose only. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Air India plane, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onboard, was on Saturday delayed by nearly four hours due to a technical snag in the aircraft's cooling unit.

The flight (AI-020) was scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm but left the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi at 6.11 pm, after the airline arranged an alternative plane.

"The delay occurred after one of the cooling units failed. Our engineering teams tried to replace the unit but when the problem could not be resolved, we arranged for an alternate aircraft.

"The plane that returned from Amritsar at 3.50 pm was the first aircraft that could be made available," an airline official said on the condition of anonymity.

Banerjee was in Delhi for talks with opposition parties to formulate strategy against the government.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.