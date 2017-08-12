Air India Flight With Mamata Banerjee Onboard Gets Delayed Due to Tech Snag
The delay occurred after one of the cooling units of flight (AI-020) failed. Air India arranged for an alternate aircraft.
Image used for Representative purpose only. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Air India plane, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onboard, was on Saturday delayed by nearly four hours due to a technical snag in the aircraft's cooling unit.
The flight (AI-020) was scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm but left the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi at 6.11 pm, after the airline arranged an alternative plane.
"The delay occurred after one of the cooling units failed. Our engineering teams tried to replace the unit but when the problem could not be resolved, we arranged for an alternate aircraft.
"The plane that returned from Amritsar at 3.50 pm was the first aircraft that could be made available," an airline official said on the condition of anonymity.
Banerjee was in Delhi for talks with opposition parties to formulate strategy against the government.
The flight (AI-020) was scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm but left the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi at 6.11 pm, after the airline arranged an alternative plane.
"The delay occurred after one of the cooling units failed. Our engineering teams tried to replace the unit but when the problem could not be resolved, we arranged for an alternate aircraft.
"The plane that returned from Amritsar at 3.50 pm was the first aircraft that could be made available," an airline official said on the condition of anonymity.
Banerjee was in Delhi for talks with opposition parties to formulate strategy against the government.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out in New Song Lagdi Hai Thaai
- Happy Birthday Sridevi: 10 of Her Most Memorable Performances
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee