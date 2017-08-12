Air India Flight With Mamata Banerjee Onboard Gets Delayed Due to Tech Snag

: A Kolkata-bound Air India plane, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onboard, was on Saturday delayed by nearly four hours due to a technical snag in the aircraft's cooling unit.The flight (AI-020) was scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm but left the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi at 6.11 pm, after the airline arranged an alternative plane."The delay occurred after one of the cooling units failed. Our engineering teams tried to replace the unit but when the problem could not be resolved, we arranged for an alternate aircraft."The plane that returned from Amritsar at 3.50 pm was the first aircraft that could be made available," an airline official said on the condition of anonymity.Banerjee was in Delhi for talks with opposition parties to formulate strategy against the government.