Air India Introduces Baggage Tracking System to Avoid Passenger Inconvenience

Air India has introduced a baggage tracking system to address the issue of misplaced luggage.An Air India official told News18 that as the airline had recently switched over to using Star Alliance’s baggage hub and the technology to track passenger baggage has been extended to them.“When our passengers, who travel international, do not receive their luggage upon landing, they undergo great distress. We are now taking measure to ensure this does not happen,” said the official.“Now if the baggage is not loaded or put on the wrong track, we would be able to tell the passenger about the status before he lands at his/her destination,” he added.As Air India is part of the biggest airlines alliance of the world, Star Alliance, it’s the only passenger carrier in the country to currently have this tracking system.